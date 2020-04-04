Corrosion Protective Coatings & Acid Proof Lining Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide: Corrosion Protective Coatings & Acid Proof Lining Market Dynamics and Trends, Efficiencies Forecast 2025

Corrosion Protective Coatings & Acid Proof Lining Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Corrosion Protective Coatings & Acid Proof Lining industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Corrosion Protective Coatings & Acid Proof Lining manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Corrosion Protective Coatings & Acid Proof Lining market covering all important parameters.

The key points of the Corrosion Protective Coatings & Acid Proof Lining Market report:

The report provides a basic overview of the Corrosion Protective Coatings & Acid Proof Lining industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2018-2025 market shares for each company.

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Corrosion Protective Coatings & Acid Proof Lining industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates 2018-2025 market development trends of Corrosion Protective Coatings & Acid Proof Lining industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Corrosion Protective Coatings & Acid Proof Lining Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Corrosion Protective Coatings & Acid Proof Lining are included:

Market Taxonomy

The corrosion protective coatings & acid proof linings market in MENA is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

By End-user Industry

By Country

By product type, the MENA corrosion protective coatings market is segmented into polymer coatings and rubber linings. Polymer coatings segment is further sub-segmented into epoxy, polyurethane, polyurea, alkyd, acrylic, fluoropolymer and vinyl ester & flake-filled vinyl ester. Polymer coatings segment is anticipated to dominate the market in terms of both volume and value over the forecast period. Rubber linings segment in the MENA corrosion protective coatings market is further sub-segmented into hard rubber lining systems and soft rubber lining systems. By product type, the MENA acid proof linings market is segmented into ceramic & carbon brick lining, tile lining, thermoplastic lining. On the basis of end-user industry, the MENA corrosion protective coatings and acid proof linings market is segmented into marine, oil & gas, power generation, transportation vehicles, chemicals, mining & metallurgy and water treatment.

MENA Corrosion Protective Coatings & Acid Proof Linings Market Analysis by Product Type

Polymer coatings segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period. Epoxy and polyurethane are expected to be the most preferred polymer coatings, primarily because of their multi-functionality, technical superiority, ease in availability and application. In terms of value, polyurea sub-segment is expected to witness significant growth, expanding at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period.

Country Analysis

On the basis of country, the MENA corrosion protective coatings and acid proof linings market is segmented into United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Morocco, Egypt and Jordan. Saudi Arabia is expected to dominate the market in terms of value and volume over the forecast period.

Key Players

Key players identified in this report are Cape RB Hilton Saudi Arabia Ltd., Hertel OTC, StonCor Middle East LLC, Kaefer LLC., REMA TIP TOP AG, KCC Corrosion Control Co., StonCor Middle East LLC, Anticorrosion Protective Systems L.L.C., Al Gurg Paints LLC., Ineco Limited, Global Suhaimi, Ocean Rubber Factory LLC, Hajjan Trading & Industrial Services Company Ltd. (HATCON), Rezayat Protective Coating Company Ltd., Al-sabaiea National Gen. Cont. & Gen. Trd. Co., Bahrain Rubber Company W.L.L., DicoTech Limited, General Industries Co., Ltd., FABA Commercial Services W.L.L., Beugin Industrie Sas, GARAY Group, Arcoy Morac SARL, Uniresins Proprietary Limited, GEAS RIVESTIMENTI s.r.l., Al Dobowi Limited, Aderan Dej Co., Ltd., Wisdom Group, Keran Wazin Sanat Co. , Binzagr Factory for Insulation Materials Co., Ltd., International Coatings Iran, Kasra Industrial Lining and Coating Company and Payesh Sanat Pooyesh (PSP) (Corrocoat).

