COVID-19 Affects Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Market 2020: What Will Be Competitors’ Strategies by 2026 | GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers

LOS ANGELES, United States:

Quality Market Research on Global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Market with Decision Making Insights, Industry Assessment, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Investment & Business Strategies and Forecast by 2026.

The global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, titled global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices market, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

The research report covers the trends that are currently implemented by the major manufacturers in the Used and Refurbished Medical Devices market including adoption of new technology, government investments on R&D, shifting in perspective towards sustainability, and others. Additionally, the researchers have also provided the figures necessary to understand the manufacturer and its contribution to both regional and global market:

Key Players:

GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Hitachi, Canon Medical, Block Imaging International, Avante Medical Surgical, Soma Technology, Integrity Medical Systems, Everx Pvt Ltd, Radiology Oncology Systems

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The research report is broken down into chapters, which are introduced by the executive summary. It’s the introductory part of the chapter, which includes details about global market figures, both historical and estimates. The executive summary also provides a brief about the segments and the reasons for the progress or decline during the forecast period. The insightful research report on the global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior.

Market Segments Covered:

Global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Market Segmentation by Product:

Medical Imaging Devices

Operating Room and Surgical Devices

Patient Monitors

Cardiovascular and Cardiology Devices

Neurology Devices

Others

Global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Market Segmentation by Application:

Hospitals and Clinic

Nursing Homes

Other

Regions Covered in the Global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Market:

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices market. Some of the questions are given below:

• What will be the size of the global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices market?

The scope of the Report:

The report segments the global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices market on the basis of application, type, service, technology, and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritties of the market. A magnified look at the segment-based analysis is aimed at giving the readers a closer look at the opportunities and threats in the market. It also address political scenarios that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways.The report on the global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices market examines changing regulatory scenario to make accurate projections about potential investments. It also evaluates the risk for new entrants and the intensity of the competitive rivalry.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Medical Imaging Devices

1.3.3 Operating Room and Surgical Devices

1.3.4 Patient Monitors

1.3.5 Cardiovascular and Cardiology Devices

1.3.6 Neurology Devices

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Hospitals and Clinic

1.4.3 Nursing Homes

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) Impact Will Have a Severe Impact on Global Growth

1.5.1 Covid-19 Impact: Global GDP Growth, 2019, 2020 and 2021 Projections

1.5.2 Covid-19 Impact: Commodity Prices Indices

1.5.3 Covid-19 Impact: Global Major Government Policy

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Covid-19 Impact on Global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Covid-19 Impact on Global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Covid-19 Impact: Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Market Trends

2.3.2 Covid-19 Impact: Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Market Drivers

2.3.3 Covid-19 Impact: Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Market Challenges

2.3.4 Covid-19 Impact: Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Market Restraints

2.3.5 Primary Interviews with Key Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Players: Views for Future

3 Covid-19 Impact on Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Used and Refurbished Medical Devices as of 2019)

3.4 Global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Covid-19 Impact on Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Covid-19 Impact on Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Covid-19 Impact on Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Covid-19 Impact on Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 UAE

8 Company Profiles

8.1 GE Healthcare

8.1.1 GE Healthcare Corporation Information

8.1.2 GE Healthcare Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 GE Healthcare Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Products and Services

8.1.5 GE Healthcare SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 GE Healthcare Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

8.2 Philips Healthcare

8.2.1 Philips Healthcare Corporation Information

8.2.2 Philips Healthcare Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 Philips Healthcare Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Products and Services

8.2.5 Philips Healthcare SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Philips Healthcare Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

8.3 Siemens Healthineers

8.3.1 Siemens Healthineers Corporation Information

8.3.2 Siemens Healthineers Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 Siemens Healthineers Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Products and Services

8.3.5 Siemens Healthineers SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Siemens Healthineers Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

8.4 Hitachi

8.4.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

8.4.2 Hitachi Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 Hitachi Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Products and Services

8.4.5 Hitachi SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Hitachi Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

8.5 Canon Medical

8.5.1 Canon Medical Corporation Information

8.5.2 Canon Medical Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 Canon Medical Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Products and Services

8.5.5 Canon Medical SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Canon Medical Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

8.6 Block Imaging International

8.6.1 Block Imaging International Corporation Information

8.6.2 Block Imaging International Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.6.3 Block Imaging International Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Products and Services

8.6.5 Block Imaging International SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Block Imaging International Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

8.7 Avante Medical Surgical

8.7.1 Avante Medical Surgical Corporation Information

8.7.2 Avante Medical Surgical Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 Avante Medical Surgical Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Products and Services

8.7.5 Avante Medical Surgical SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Avante Medical Surgical Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

8.8 Soma Technology

8.8.1 Soma Technology Corporation Information

8.8.2 Soma Technology Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 Soma Technology Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Products and Services

8.8.5 Soma Technology SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Soma Technology Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

8.9 Integrity Medical Systems

8.9.1 Integrity Medical Systems Corporation Information

8.9.2 Integrity Medical Systems Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 Integrity Medical Systems Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Products and Services

8.9.5 Integrity Medical Systems SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Integrity Medical Systems Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

8.10 Everx Pvt Ltd

8.10.1 Everx Pvt Ltd Corporation Information

8.10.2 Everx Pvt Ltd Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 Everx Pvt Ltd Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Products and Services

8.10.5 Everx Pvt Ltd SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Everx Pvt Ltd Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

8.11 Radiology Oncology Systems

8.11.1 Radiology Oncology Systems Corporation Information

8.11.2 Radiology Oncology Systems Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.11.3 Radiology Oncology Systems Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Products and Services

8.11.5 Radiology Oncology Systems SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Radiology Oncology Systems Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

9 Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Covid-19 Impact on Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Covid-19 Impact on Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Sales Channels

11.2.2 Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Distributors

11.3 Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Customers

12 Key Findings

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

