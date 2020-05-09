COVID-19 Drives Fencing Sales; Market Growth Catalyzed by Global Pandemic

The global Fencing market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Fencing market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Fencing market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Each segment of the Fencing market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Market: Competitive Landscape

The global fencing market consists of global players as well as large number of medium and small players. The report includes detailed analysis of the global fencing market, SWOT (Strength, Weakness, Opportunity, and Threats) analysis of the market, Porter’s Five Force analysis, key macroeconomic indicators influencing the market, fencing market regulations in various geographies, and trends. The industry analysis includes value chain analysis of the global fencing market.

The report highlights major companies operating in the global fencing market including Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Bekaert, Ameristar Perimeter Security, Associated Materials, LLC., Jerith Manufacturing LLC., Long Fence Company Inc., Gregory Industries, Inc., Betafence Group, Ply Gem Holding Inc., and Builders Fence Company (BFC), Inc.

These market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as description of the company, financials (if available), products, and key strategies to increase market share in the global fencing market.

The global fencing market is segmented as below:

Global Fencing Market, by Product Type

Privacy Fencing

Picket Fencing

Others

Global Fencing Market, by Material Type

Metal

Wood

Plastic & Composite

Global Fencing Market, by End-use

Residential

Commercial

Agriculture

Global Fencing Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America



Europe France Germany U.K. Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



South America Brazil Rest of South America



Each market player encompassed in the Fencing market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Fencing market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Fencing Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Fencing market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Fencing market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

