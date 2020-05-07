COVID-19 Forecast: Ongoing Pandemic to Impact Sales of Luxury Handbag Product through Second Quarter
Analysis of the Global Luxury Handbag Market
The recent market study suggests that the global Luxury Handbag market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% between 2019 and 2029 and reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029.
The study offers a microscopic view of the various segments and sub-segments of the Luxury Handbag market and accurately represents the data using informative tables, graphs, and figures. The objective of the report is to assist readers to make informed business decisions and improve their position in the global Luxury Handbag market landscape post the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vital data enclosed in the report:
- Product development and innovations relevant to the Luxury Handbag market
- Region and country-wise assessment of the different segments and sub-segments of the Luxury Handbag market and the COVID-19 pandemic impact on each segment
- Investment scenario in different regional markets post in the current market landscape
- Pricing strategies and structure adopted by various players in the Luxury Handbag market
- Raw material suppliers, vendors, and manufacturers in the Luxury Handbag market
Segmentation Analysis of the Luxury Handbag Market
The Luxury Handbag market study offers a detailed understanding of the consumption, demand, and pricing structure of each product.
The Luxury Handbag market report evaluates how the Luxury Handbag is being utilized by various end-users.
By Region
The report offers valuable insights related to the growth prospects of the Luxury Handbag market in different regions including:
Major players in the luxury handbag market are PVH Corp. (Calvin Klein), Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA (Chloe SAS), Furla S.p.A., GANNI A/S, Giorgio Armani S.p.A. (Armani), Tapestry Inc. (Kate Spade), Loeffler Randall, Macy’s Inc., LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (Marc Jacobs Int. LLC), Michael Kors Holdings Limited, Rebecca Minkoff, Sungjoo Group (MCM), The Cambridge Satchel Company, MAUS Freres SA (The Lacoste Group), Vera Bradley Sales, LLC., MILLY NY, Tapestry, Inc. (Coach, Inc.), and Longchamp S.A.S.
The luxury handbag market is segmented as below:
Luxury Handbag market
By Type
- Handbag
- Shoulder Bags
- Satchel Bags
- Handheld Bags
- Sling Bags
- Tote bags
- Hobo Bags
- Others (Duffle bags and Fanny / waist packs etc.)
- Backpack
- Wallet
- Others (Clutches, Laptop Bags, Messenger Bags Etc.)
By Material
- Cotton
- Leather
- Nylon
- Synthetic
By Gender
- Men
- Women
By Distribution Channel
- Online
- Offline
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- The U.K.
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Questions Related to the Luxury Handbag Market Catered to in the Report:
- Which regional market is in the vanguard in terms of market share and size?
- Who are the most-established players in the global Luxury Handbag market landscape?
- What are the different strategies used by players to market their products during the COVID-19 pandemic?
- How are emerging market players expanding their presence in the Luxury Handbag market?
- What is the result of the SWOT analysis included in the report?
