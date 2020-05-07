COVID-19 Forecast: Ongoing Pandemic to Impact Sales of Luxury Handbag Product through Second Quarter

Analysis of the Global Luxury Handbag Market

The recent market study suggests that the global Luxury Handbag market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% between 2019 and 2029 and reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029.

The study offers a microscopic view of the various segments and sub-segments of the Luxury Handbag market and accurately represents the data using informative tables, graphs, and figures. The objective of the report is to assist readers to make informed business decisions and improve their position in the global Luxury Handbag market landscape post the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vital data enclosed in the report:

Product development and innovations relevant to the Luxury Handbag market

Region and country-wise assessment of the different segments and sub-segments of the Luxury Handbag market and the COVID-19 pandemic impact on each segment

Investment scenario in different regional markets post in the current market landscape

Pricing strategies and structure adopted by various players in the Luxury Handbag market

Raw material suppliers, vendors, and manufacturers in the Luxury Handbag market

Segmentation Analysis of the Luxury Handbag Market

The Luxury Handbag market study offers a detailed understanding of the consumption, demand, and pricing structure of each product.

The Luxury Handbag market report evaluates how the Luxury Handbag is being utilized by various end-users.

By Region

The report offers valuable insights related to the growth prospects of the Luxury Handbag market in different regions including:

Major players in the luxury handbag market are PVH Corp. (Calvin Klein), Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA (Chloe SAS), Furla S.p.A., GANNI A/S, Giorgio Armani S.p.A. (Armani), Tapestry Inc. (Kate Spade), Loeffler Randall, Macy’s Inc., LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (Marc Jacobs Int. LLC), Michael Kors Holdings Limited, Rebecca Minkoff, Sungjoo Group (MCM), The Cambridge Satchel Company, MAUS Freres SA (The Lacoste Group), Vera Bradley Sales, LLC., MILLY NY, Tapestry, Inc. (Coach, Inc.), and Longchamp S.A.S.

The luxury handbag market is segmented as below:

Luxury Handbag market

By Type

Handbag Shoulder Bags Satchel Bags Handheld Bags Sling Bags Tote bags Hobo Bags Others (Duffle bags and Fanny / waist packs etc.)

Backpack

Wallet

Others (Clutches, Laptop Bags, Messenger Bags Etc.)

By Material

Cotton

Leather

Nylon

Synthetic

By Gender

Men

Women

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany The U.K. France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Questions Related to the Luxury Handbag Market Catered to in the Report:

Which regional market is in the vanguard in terms of market share and size? Who are the most-established players in the global Luxury Handbag market landscape? What are the different strategies used by players to market their products during the COVID-19 pandemic? How are emerging market players expanding their presence in the Luxury Handbag market? What is the result of the SWOT analysis included in the report?

