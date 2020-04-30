COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Smart Water Meter Market | Insights on Strategies of Key Players

Smart water meter market is expected to grow at 11.1% CAGR during 2016-2025. The market is developing with double digit owing to increasing demand for ideal utilization of water. The non-revenue water is one of the real difficulties for the water utilities as well as governments. The surging water emergency additionally lifts the interest for a reasonable arrangement towards water management. Water utilities are the real customers of smart water meter and it is expected to lead the market amid the gauge time frame. This is because of their requirement of channelizing the delivery modes of substantial measure of water. The government in different nations are taking activities to enhance water framework with the installation of smart water meters.

Get the Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/smart-water-meter-market/report-sample

The smart water meter market is segmented based on – type, application and geography. The different types of smart water meters are positive displacement meters, velocity meters, fluidic oscillator meters, electromagnetic meters, single-jet meters and multi-jet meters. In light of application, the market is segmented into water utilities, industrial and residential. The geographical segmentation contains North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle-East and Africa.

The volume sales of positive displacement smart water meters constituted 28.7% of the global sales of smart water meters in 2015 but its share is expected to decline significantly amid 2016 – 2025. Attributable to the increasing demand for advanced water meters, the electromagnetic water meters are expected to witness highest growth amid the analyzed period. Positive displacement meter was the largest product category of this market in 2015. However, the quickest development is expected to be seen in electromagnetic smart meters portion, during the forecast period.

Make Enquiry Before Purchase @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=smart-water-meter-market

Water utilities was globally the largest application area of smart water meters in 2015. Geographically, North America was the largest market of smart water meter in value or volume terms, in 2015. The demand of these water meters in Asia-Pacific and Europe is expected to develop at a CAGR of 12.1% amid the forecast period. The market is relied upon to witness speediest development in revenues from Middle-East and Africa in the coming years.