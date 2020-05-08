COVID-19 Impact Analysis: Revenue of Construction Chemical Market Continues to Dip amid Limited Uptake by Leading ABC End-use Industry

Transportation restrictions and stringent government policies are causing a downturn in the growth scale of the Construction Chemical market amidst the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) lockdown period. Hence, analysts at Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) have collated a research study that provides an in-depth outlook on Coronavirus and how the novel virus can leave long-term effects in trade practices post lockdown period in the Construction Chemical market.

The report on the global Construction Chemical market published by MRRSE provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Construction Chemical market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Construction Chemical market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Construction Chemical market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global Construction Chemical market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Construction Chemical market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.

the demand for construction chemical market across India. Also, an influx of new products in admixtures, adhesives and sealants and water proofing chemicals by key players such as BASF SE, Pidilite and SIKA is expected to bolster the market growth thereby increasing competitiveness in the market.

Admixtures represents a huge market potential followed by adhesives and sealants. Water proofing chemicals indicates a significant contribution to growth in construction chemicals market by 2020.

In this study, we analyze the India construction chemical market during 2014-2020. We focus on:

Market size and forecast, 2012-2020

Segment wise growth as a key focus due to increasing market potential

Key drivers and developments in construction chemicals

Key Trends and Developments in admixtures, adhesives and sealants, water proofing chemicals, repair, rehabilitation and others

Key Drivers and developments in particular sectors such as infrastructure and residential & non-residential and particular regions such as north, south, east and west.

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Department Stores, Others, Direct Selling, General Merchandise Retailers, Vending Machines, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores & Pharmacies

Examples of key Companies Covered



Apple Chemie, Pidilite, BASF SE Chemicals, CICO Technologies, Chembond Chemicals, SIKA (India), FOSROC, Perma Chemicals, Fairmate Chemicals, Mapei India

