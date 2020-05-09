COVID-19 Impact Analysis: Revenue of Point-of-Sale (POS) Machines Market Continues to Dip amid Limited Uptake by Leading ABC End-use Industry

A recent market study on the global Point-of-Sale (POS) Machines market reveals that the global Point-of-Sale (POS) Machines market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Point-of-Sale (POS) Machines market is discussed in the presented study.

The Point-of-Sale (POS) Machines market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Point-of-Sale (POS) Machines market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Point-of-Sale (POS) Machines market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

The following doubts are addressed in the market report:

Who are the most prominent players in the Point-of-Sale (POS) Machines market?

What is the outcome of Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

How should market players respond to the COVID-19 pandemic?

Which region is expected to witness the maximum growth in terms of value during the forecast period?

Why are the sales of the Point-of-Sale (POS) Machines market in region 2 more than that of region 3?

Key Highlights of the Point-of-Sale (POS) Machines Market Report

Deep analysis of the regulatory framework and investment scenario of the global Point-of-Sale (POS) Machines market

Information related to the ongoing and pipeline research and development projects

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the Point-of-Sale (POS) Machines market

In-depth pricing analysis of the different market segments

A thorough assessment of the top factors shaping the growth of the Point-of-Sale (POS) Machines market

The presented report segregates the Point-of-Sale (POS) Machines market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Point-of-Sale (POS) Machines market.

Segmentation of the Point-of-Sale (POS) Machines market

Competitive Outlook

This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Point-of-Sale (POS) Machines market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Point-of-Sale (POS) Machines market report.

competitive landscape to provide clients a dashboard view based on the categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the POS machine market, and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a market segment in the POS machine supply chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate the key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of POS machine providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in the POS machine market. Some of the key market participants in the global POS machine market report include Verifone; Ingenico Group; PAX Technology Limited; Shenzhen Xinguodu Technology Co., Ltd.; SZZT Electronics Co., Ltd.; BBPOS Limited; Fujian Centerm Information Co., Ltd.; Fujian Newland Payment Technology Co., Ltd.; New POS Technology Limited; Cybernet Manufacturing, Inc.; Castles Technology Co., Ltd.; Shenzhen Ejeton Technology Co., Ltd.; Aures Group; and Posiflex Technology, Inc.

Key Segments

By POS Terminal Type – Fixed POS Terminals Mobile POS Terminals Pocket POS Terminals POS GPS/GPRS

By Industry – Retail & Consumer Goods Travel & Hospitality BFSI Media and Entertainment Manufacturing Healthcare Others



POS machine Market Key Regions covered:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Russia Western Europe

SEA & Others of APAC India Australia and New Zealand ASEAN Rest of SEA & APAC

China

Japan

MEA GCC Countries Turkey South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



POS MACHINE Market Key Companies

Verifone

Ingenico Group

PAX Technology Limited

Shenzhen Xinguodu Technology Co., Ltd.

SZZT Electronics Co., Ltd

BBPOS Limited

Fujian Centerm Information Co., Ltd

Fujian Newland Payment Technology Co., Ltd

New POS Technology Limited

Cybernet Manufacturing, Inc.

Castles Technology Co., Ltd

Shenzhen Ejeton Technology Co., Ltd

Aures Group

Posiflex Technology, Inc.

Besides this PMR has also profiled companies offering display panel providers in the POS machine market

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Phoenix Display International, Inc.

BOE VARITRONIX Limited

Toshiba Corporation

Sharp Corporation

AU Optronics Corp.

