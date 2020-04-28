COVID-19 impact: Data Monetization Market Business Overview, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Product Specifications, Forecast 2028
A recent market study on the global Data Monetization market reveals that the global Data Monetization market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Data Monetization market is discussed in the presented study.
The Data Monetization market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Data Monetization market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Data Monetization market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.
The following doubts are addressed in the market report:
- Who are the most prominent players in the Data Monetization market?
- What is the outcome of Porter’s Five Forces analysis?
- How should market players respond to the COVID-19 pandemic?
- Which region is expected to witness the maximum growth in terms of value during the forecast period?
- Why are the sales of the Data Monetization market in region 2 more than that of region 3?
Key Highlights of the Data Monetization Market Report
- Deep analysis of the regulatory framework and investment scenario of the global Data Monetization market
- Information related to the ongoing and pipeline research and development projects
- Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the Data Monetization market
- In-depth pricing analysis of the different market segments
- A thorough assessment of the top factors shaping the growth of the Data Monetization market
The presented report segregates the Data Monetization market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Data Monetization market.
Segmentation of the Data Monetization market
Competitive Outlook
This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Data Monetization market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Data Monetization market report.
Competitive Dynamics
The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global data monetization market. Key players profiled in the data monetization market include Adastra Group, CellOS Software Ltd, Connectiva Analytics and Insights Ltd., Dawex Systems, Infosys Limited, Mahindra ComViva, Mnubo, Netscout Systems, Inc., Paxata, Inc., Optiva Inc., (Redknee Solutions Inc.), ALC, SAP SE, SQLstream, Inc. and Virtusa Corporation.
The global data monetization market is segmented as below:
Global Data Monetization Market, by Component
- Platform
- Software
- Standalone
- Suite
- Services
- Professional Services
- Data as a Service
Global Data Monetization Market, by Method
- Indirect Data Monetization
- Direct Data Monetization
Global Data Monetization Market, by Industry Vertical
- Telecom
- E-Commerce & Retail
- BFSI
- Consumer
- Finance/Banking
- Business Banking
- Capital Markets
- Insurance
- Healthcare
- Travel & Logistics
- Others (Media & Entertainment)
Global Data Monetization Market, by Application
- Sales & Marketing
- Supply Chain Management
- Capital Asset Management
- Remote Equipment Monitoring
- Others (Workforce Management)
Global Data Monetization Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- India
- China
- Japan
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
