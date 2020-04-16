COVID-19 impact: Decoquinate-based Products Market Inclinations & Development Status Highlighted for the Forecast Period Between 2019 and 2026

The latest study on the Decoquinate-based Products market presented by MRRSE is a valuable source of data for market participants vying to establish a strong foothold in the current Decoquinate-based Products market landscape. The thorough assessment of the Decoquinate-based Products market provides domestic as well as international market players a clear picture of the prospective growth opportunities in various regions.

Segments of the Decoquinate-based Products Market Evaluated in the Report:

Competitive Analysis

The competitive analysis chapter of the report sheds light on the major developments of the prominent players operating in the Decoquinate-based Products market. The report provides information related to the recent mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and other strategic alliances within the Decoquinate-based Products market. Further, the pricing, sales, promotional, and marketing strategies of each company are enclosed in the report.

Market: Segmentation

The market for decoquinate-based products can be segmented according to the type of formulation into powder, tablet, and nanoparticles. Powdered decoquinate dominates the global decoquinate-based products market owing to its ease of usage. Powdered decoquinate-based products can easily be added to animal feed, which also helps the drug get absorbed into the animal’s body at a rapid rate.

However, nanoscale decoquinate-based products comprise the fastest growing segment of the global decoquinate-based products market due to the added advantages nanoparticles provide over powders. The smaller size of nanoparticles means they can be absorbed into the animal’s body even quicker than powders. The increased overall surface area of nanoscale decoquinate-based products also means they are more reactive and more likely to encounter a coccidian parasite.

According to a study conducted on mice at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research in Silver Springs, MD, U.S., oral administration of nanoscale decoquinate-based products to mice effectively repressed liver-stage parasite growth, providing causal prophylaxis. Nanoscale decoquinate-based products were observed to be 15 times more efficacious than microscale decoquinate, which is used in powder and tablet formulations.

Moreover, the dosage provided to mice – 1.25 mg/kg – was also much lower than the dosage provided through powder and tablets – around 20 mg/kg. Thus, nanoscale decoquinate-based products have been shown to be safer as well as more effective than microscale products, although the preliminary research in this field needs to be expanded to draw a definitive conclusion.

Decoquinate-based Products Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the decoquinate-based products market has been classified into four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America and Europe currently dominate the global decoquinate-based products market due to the strong economic conditions and the large population of cattle in these regions. The Europe market for decoquinate-based products is driven by the rising demand from Switzerland, which is known for its large dairy industry. In 2010, there were 1,591,233 cattle in Switzerland.

Additionally, several governments in North America and Europe have also set up regulatory agencies, which have also been instrumental in the growth of the global decoquinate-based products market. These government bodies provide funds for developing novel veterinary biologics and animal health products such as antibodies, vaccines, diagnostic kits, which are used for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of infectious diseases in animals.

The Asia Pacific market for decoquinate-based products is also growing rapidly due to the increasing awareness about the benefits of decoquinate among cattle and poultry breeders.

Decoquinate-based Products Market: Key Players

Many major pharmaceutical companies are involved in the manufacture of decoquinate-based products. Alpharma, a subsidiary of Pfizer Inc., is a major player in the global market. The company offers deccox, 3 nitro, Albac, ChlorMax, lincomycin, and many other decoquinate formulations. Other major brands in the global decoquinate-based products market include Laboratories Biové’s acti decocci and lacto decocci, Pharmacia & Upjohn Company’s Lincomix, Sogeval Laboratories’ Rumicox, and Qualian’s Ucamix V decoquinate.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains reliable insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections made using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies.

COVID-19 Impact on Decoquinate-based Products Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Decoquinate-based Products market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Decoquinate-based Products market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

