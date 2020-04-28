COVID-19 impact: Floor POP Display Market – Qualitative Insights by 2017 to 2026
A recent market study published by Fact.MR discusses the current and future prospects of the Floor POP Display market. Further, the report includes an in-depth COVID-19 pandemic analysis and various factors that are likely to control the growth trajectory of the Floor POP Display market in the upcoming years. In addition, a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the various market segments is enclosed in the report and accurately represented in the form of tables, graphs, and figures.
The report indicates that the Floor POP Display market is expected to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period and reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2020. The report elaborates on the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the growth of the Floor POP Display market in the upcoming months and evaluate the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the market.
Essential Findings of the Report
- Factors that are likely to impede the growth of the Floor POP Display market over the forecast period
- Competition analysis that provides intricate details related to the business prospects of leading market players
- Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Floor POP Display market
- Y-o-Y growth of each market segment
- Pricing strategies of various market players in the Floor POP Display market
Floor POP Display Market Segmentation
By Region
The regional assessment section provides a thorough understanding of the market scenario, growth opportunities, current trends, regulatory framework, restraints and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on reach regional market. Regions covered in the report:
By Application
The application analysis offers critical insights related to the consumption volume of the Floor POP Display for different applications. Applications of the Floor POP Display include:
By Product Type
The product adoption patterns of various products segmented in the Floor POP Display market are analyzed in detail in the well-researched market study. The different products include:
On the basis of Material type the market is segmented into the following:
- Corrugated Board
- Foam Board
- Plastic Sheet
- Glass
- Metal
Corrugated board accounts for one-third of total among the material type of floor POP display market. However, Foam board market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period.
On the basis of application, the market is segmented as follows:
- Hyper-market
- Supermarket
- Departmental store
- Specialty Store
- Convenience Store
- Other Retail Formats
Hyper markets are expected to dominate floor pop display market over the forecast period. However, rapidly growing number of supermarkets are creating high growth opportunities for floor pop display market.
On the basis of packaging format, the market is segmented as follows:
- Food & Beverages
- Cosmetics & Personal Care
- Pharmaceuticals
- Printing
- Electronics
- Automotive
- Others
Food & Beverages packaging formats are expected to dominate floor pop display market over the forecast period. However, rapidly growing cosmetics and personal care packaging formats are creating high growth opportunities for floor pop display market.
Regions covered in the report are as follows:
- Asia Pacific excluding Japan
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Japan
Sonoco Products Company, DS Smith Plc, Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Georgia-Pacific LLC, WestRock Company, FFR Merchandising Company, U.S. Corrugated, Inc., Marketing Alliance Group, Creative Displays Now and Pratt Industries Inc. are some of the key players competing in the global floor pop display marketplace.
