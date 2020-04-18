COVID-19 impact: Knitwear Market 10-Year Market Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report

The latest study on the Knitwear market presented by MRRSE is a valuable source of data for market participants vying to establish a strong foothold in the current Knitwear market landscape. The thorough assessment of the Knitwear market provides domestic as well as international market players a clear picture of the prospective growth opportunities in various regions.

The report suggests that the Knitwear market is expected to reach a market value of ~US$ XX in 2019 and likely to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The leading factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Knitwear market through the assessment period are thoroughly discussed in the report.

Segments of the Knitwear Market Evaluated in the Report:

Competitive Analysis

The competitive analysis chapter of the report sheds light on the major developments of the prominent players operating in the Knitwear market. The report provides information related to the recent mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and other strategic alliances within the Knitwear market. Further, the pricing, sales, promotional, and marketing strategies of each company are enclosed in the report.

Market: Competitive Landscape

The report includes a detailed analysis of the global knitwear market, SWOT (Strength, Weakness, Opportunity, and Threat) analysis of the market, Porter’s Five Force analysis of the market, ecosystem analysis, key macroeconomic indicators influencing the market and raw material analysis of the knitwear industry. The global knitwear industry ecosystem analysis includes value chain analysis of the global knitwear industry including natural, blended, and synthetic fabric suppliers, textile companies spinning the knitwear fabric, knitwear manufacturers, knitwear products distribution and export channels, and various retail outlets including departmental stores, specialty stores, discount chains, and mass merchandise chains among others. The study also includes market attractiveness analysis in terms of product type, material type, application, consumer group, distribution channel, and country. The market attractiveness analysis is analyzed on the basis of CAGR of growth rate, market share, incremental opportunity, and general market attractiveness.

The report highlights major companies operating in the global knitwear market including Adidas AG, Gap Inc., Gildan Activewear Inc., Hackett Ltd, Abercrombie & Fitch Co., Loro Piana S.P.A., Marks and Spencer Group plc, Nike Inc., Puma SE, Ralph Lauren Corporation, Lactose, The Nautical Company (UK) Ltd., Fast Retailing Co., Ltd., Victoria’s Secret, and YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP.

These market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as description of the company, financials (if available in the public domain),and products, key strategies to increase market share, and recent developments and strategies adopted to increase their market share in the knitwear market.

The global knitwear market is segmented as below:

Global Knitwear Market, by Product Type

Innerwear

T-Shirts & Shirts

Sweaters & Jackets

Sweatshirts & Hoodies

Shorts & Trousers

Evening Dresses, Suits, & Leggings

Accessories

Global Knitwear Market, by Material Type

Natural

Synthetic

Blended

Global Knitwear Market, by Application

Outerwear

Innerwear

Sportswear

Others

Global Knitwear Market, by Consumer Group

Men

Women

Kids

Global Knitwear Market, by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Global Knitwear Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany Italy France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



COVID-19 Impact on Knitwear Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Knitwear market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Knitwear market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

Important queries addressed in the report:

Which company is expected to dominate the Knitwear market in terms of market share in 2020? How has the evolving regulatory framework impacted the growth of the Knitwear market? Which application of the Knitwear is anticipated to generate the maximum revenue during the forecast period? How is the COVID-19 pandemic likely to impact the growth trajectory of the Knitwear market? How are market players adjusting to the fluctuating prices of essential raw materials?

Crucial data that can be drawn from the Knitwear market report:

The political and economic environment of different regions and their impact on the Knitwear market

Growth opportunities for market players in the emerging markets

Current and future prospects of various applications of the Knitwear

Y-o-Y growth projection of the different segments of the Knitwear market

Impact of the various regulatory policies on the Knitwear market in different regions

