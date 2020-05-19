COVID-19 impact: Latest Updated Report on Anti-aging Market- Comprehensive Study By Key Players, Growth, Market Share, Technique and Application

Analysis of the Global Anti-aging Market

The recent market study suggests that the global Anti-aging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% between 2019 and 2029 and reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029.

The study offers a microscopic view of the various segments and sub-segments of the Anti-aging market and accurately represents the data using informative tables, graphs, and figures. The objective of the report is to assist readers to make informed business decisions and improve their position in the global Anti-aging market landscape post the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vital data enclosed in the report:

Product development and innovations relevant to the Anti-aging market

Region and country-wise assessment of the different segments and sub-segments of the Anti-aging market and the COVID-19 pandemic impact on each segment

Investment scenario in different regional markets post in the current market landscape

Pricing strategies and structure adopted by various players in the Anti-aging market

Raw material suppliers, vendors, and manufacturers in the Anti-aging market

Segmentation Analysis of the Anti-aging Market

The Anti-aging market study offers a detailed understanding of the consumption, demand, and pricing structure of each product.

The Anti-aging market report evaluates how the Anti-aging is being utilized by various end-users.

By Region

The report offers valuable insights related to the growth prospects of the Anti-aging market in different regions including:

segmented as follows:

By Demographics

By Products

By Services

By Devices

By Region

This report covers the global anti-ageing market performance in terms of value contribution. Furthermore, data points such as regional split and market split, by product type, services and devices with qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been incorporated to arrive at appropriate market estimates. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue expected to be generated across the global anti-ageing market over 2015–2019. When developing the market forecast, the starting point involves sizing up the current market, which forms the basis of how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome on the basis of various analysis results based on both supply side and demand side. However, quantifying the market across the aforementioned segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the forecast has been completed.

Based on products segmentation, the global anti-ageing market is segmented into UV absorbers, anti-wrinkle products, dermal fillers, botox, anti-stretch mark products and hair colour. The anti-wrinkle products segment is estimated to account for more than 60% value share of the market by 2016 end, which is expected to increase further by 2029 end. Dermal fillers segment is projected to remain the most prominent product segment over the forecast period, expanding at significant CAGR in terms of value during the forecast period.

Based on regional segmentation, North America and Europe markets are estimated to collectively account for more than half the total share of the global anti-ageing market, which is expected to increase potentially by 2019 end. Asia Pacific is another significant regional market, which is projected to register the highest CAGR in terms of value among other regions in the global anti-ageing market during the forecast period.

A competitive landscape, mapping all the market players and their respective market shares for 2015 are provided in this report for anti-ageing market. Some of the major players profiled in this report are Allergan, Inc., Beiersdorf, AG, L’Oreal, SA, Coty, Inc., Cynosure, Inc., Personal Microderm (PMD) (Age Sciences, Inc.), Alma Lasers, Ltd. Lumenis, Ltd., Solta Medical, Inc. and Photomedex, Inc. All these market players are profiled in this report via parameters such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments.

Key Segments Covered

Demographics

Baby Boomers

Generation X

Generation Y

Products

UV Absorbers

Anti-wrinkle Products

Dermal Fillers

Botox

Anti-stretch Mark Products

Hair Colour

Services

Anti-pigmentation

Anti-adult Acne Therapy

Breast Augmentation

Liposuction

Abdominoplasty

Chemical Peel

Eye Lid Surgery

Hair Restoration Treatment

Sclerotherapy

Devices

Anti-Cellulite Treatment

Microdermabrasion devices

Laser Aesthetic Devices

Radio frequency Devices

Key Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of World

