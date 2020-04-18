COVID-19 impact: Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) Market Size, Industry Status, Growth Opportunity for Leading Players

The latest report on the Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) market.

The report reveals that the Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) market are enclosed in the report.

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

MDI is mostly used to manufacture rigid polyurethane foams which are widely used as insulators in construction, consumer appliances, industrial applications, packaging and other applications. It is also used in non-foam applications such as elastomers, paints & coating, and adhesives & sealants.

The global MDI market revenue is expected to reach USD 16 billion in 2016 with an estimated CAGR of 6.1% from 2011 to 2016 primarily due to strong sales growth in rigid foams. Positive volume growth is expected in the global MDI industry at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2011 to 2016 due to the rise in demand from developing economies such as India and China in Asia Pacific.

Rigid foams are the largest application segment of MDI which accounted for 56.1% of the global MDI industry revenue in 2011.The segment is expected to grow with CAGR of 6.2% during 2011 – 2016.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing regional market, which is expected to reach USD 6 billion in 2016 with a CAGR of 8.0% during 2011 – 2016. The Asia Pacific MDI market is expected to have a volume share of 39.5% of the global MDI industry in 2016.

Continuous rise in MDI bulk price is observed since January 2009 on account of rise in feedstock (benzene) costs and rise in crude oil prices.

The global MDI industry is primarily categorized on the basis of raw material used and volume and pricing trends. This report categorizes the MDI industry into four geographic regions namely: North America, Europe, Asia -Pacific and rest of the world (RoW).

Raw Materials

Crude Oil

Propylene

Aniline

Benzene

Applications

MDI Product Market Application

Rigid Foam

Flexible Foam

Paints & Coatings

Adhesive & Sealants

Elastomers & binders

Countries Covered

Brazil

China

Germany

India

Italy

Japan

U.S.

United Kingdom

