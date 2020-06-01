COVID-19 impact: O-Xylene Market to Witness Steady Expansion During 2019-2026
A recent market study on the global O-Xylene market reveals that the global O-Xylene market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).
The O-Xylene market study includes a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global O-Xylene market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global O-Xylene market such as the market share, value, revenue, and how each segment is expected to fair post the COVID-19 pandemic.
The following doubts are addressed in the market report:
- Who are the most prominent players in the O-Xylene market?
- What is the outcome of Porter’s Five Forces analysis?
- What are the factors that could impede the growth of the O-Xylene market amidst the COVID-19 pandemic?
- Which region is expected to witness the maximum growth in terms of value during the forecast period?
- Why are the sales of the O-Xylene market in region 2 more than that of region 3?
Key Highlights of the O-Xylene Market Report
- Deep analysis of the regulatory framework and investment scenario of the global O-Xylene market
- Information related to the ongoing and pipeline research and development projects
- Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the O-Xylene market
- In-depth pricing analysis of the different market segments
- A thorough assessment of the top factors shaping the growth of the O-Xylene market
The presented report segregates the O-Xylene market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the O-Xylene market.
Segmentation of the O-Xylene market
Competitive Outlook
This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the O-Xylene market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the O-Xylene market report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Creasyn Finechem (Tianjin) Co., ltd.
Reliance industries ltd.
Puritan Products, Inc.
Formosa chemicals & fibre corporation
DynaChem Inc.
Sinopec
Dow Chemical Company
Shell Chemicals
UOP
Sunoco Chemicals Inc.
ExxonMobil Chemicals
Doe & Ingalls Inc.
BASF SE
Minda Petrochemicals (P) Limited
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Phthalic Anhydride (PAN)
Alkyd Resins
Polyvinyl Chloride Resins
Unsaturated Polyester Resins
Segment by Application
Paints
Cosmetics
Glass-Reinforced Thermosets
Bactericides
Soya Bean Herbicides
Lube Oil Additives
