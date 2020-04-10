COVID-19 Impact on Ambulatory Surgery Center Market – Identify Which Types of Companies Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Ambulatory Surgery Center Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Ambulatory Surgery Center Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Ambulatory Surgery Center Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Ambulatory Surgery Center market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Market: Terveystalo Healthcare, THC, EMC, Eifelhoehen-Klinik, HCA Healthcare, Bambino Gesù, Royal Berkshire, Institut Jules Bordet, L’Institut Curie, Heidelberg, Schonklinik, Northway, Le CHU de Toulouse, Maurizio Bufalini, Asklepios

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Segmentation By Product: Single-specialty Centers, Multi-specialty Centers

Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Segmentation By Application: Ophthalmology, Pain Management, Gastroenterology, Orthopedics, Others

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Ambulatory Surgery Center Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Ambulatory Surgery Center Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

1 Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Overview

1.1 Ambulatory Surgery Center Product Overview

1.2 Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Single-specialty Centers

1.2.2 Multi-specialty Centers

1.3 Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Ambulatory Surgery Center Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Ambulatory Surgery Center Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Ambulatory Surgery Center Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Ambulatory Surgery Center Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Ambulatory Surgery Center Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Ambulatory Surgery Center Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Ambulatory Surgery Center Industry

1.5.1.1 Ambulatory Surgery Center Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Ambulatory Surgery Center Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Ambulatory Surgery Center Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Ambulatory Surgery Center Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Ambulatory Surgery Center Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Ambulatory Surgery Center Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Ambulatory Surgery Center Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Ambulatory Surgery Center Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Ambulatory Surgery Center as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Ambulatory Surgery Center Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Ambulatory Surgery Center Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Ambulatory Surgery Center Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Ambulatory Surgery Center Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Ambulatory Surgery Center Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Ambulatory Surgery Center Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Ambulatory Surgery Center Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Ambulatory Surgery Center Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Ambulatory Surgery Center Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Ambulatory Surgery Center Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Ambulatory Surgery Center Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Ambulatory Surgery Center Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Ambulatory Surgery Center by Application

4.1 Ambulatory Surgery Center Segment by Application

4.1.1 Ophthalmology

4.1.2 Pain Management

4.1.3 Gastroenterology

4.1.4 Orthopedics

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Ambulatory Surgery Center by Application

4.5.2 Europe Ambulatory Surgery Center by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Ambulatory Surgery Center by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Ambulatory Surgery Center by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Ambulatory Surgery Center by Application

5 North America Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Ambulatory Surgery Center Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Ambulatory Surgery Center Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Ambulatory Surgery Center Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Ambulatory Surgery Center Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Ambulatory Surgery Center Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Ambulatory Surgery Center Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Ambulatory Surgery Center Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Ambulatory Surgery Center Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Ambulatory Surgery Center Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Ambulatory Surgery Center Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Ambulatory Surgery Center Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Ambulatory Surgery Center Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Ambulatory Surgery Center Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Ambulatory Surgery Center Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Ambulatory Surgery Center Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Ambulatory Surgery Center Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Ambulatory Surgery Center Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Ambulatory Surgery Center Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Ambulatory Surgery Center Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Ambulatory Surgery Center Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Ambulatory Surgery Center Business

10.1 Terveystalo Healthcare

10.1.1 Terveystalo Healthcare Corporation Information

10.1.2 Terveystalo Healthcare Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Terveystalo Healthcare Ambulatory Surgery Center Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Terveystalo Healthcare Ambulatory Surgery Center Products Offered

10.1.5 Terveystalo Healthcare Recent Development

10.2 THC

10.2.1 THC Corporation Information

10.2.2 THC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 THC Ambulatory Surgery Center Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Terveystalo Healthcare Ambulatory Surgery Center Products Offered

10.2.5 THC Recent Development

10.3 EMC

10.3.1 EMC Corporation Information

10.3.2 EMC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 EMC Ambulatory Surgery Center Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 EMC Ambulatory Surgery Center Products Offered

10.3.5 EMC Recent Development

10.4 Eifelhoehen-Klinik

10.4.1 Eifelhoehen-Klinik Corporation Information

10.4.2 Eifelhoehen-Klinik Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Eifelhoehen-Klinik Ambulatory Surgery Center Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Eifelhoehen-Klinik Ambulatory Surgery Center Products Offered

10.4.5 Eifelhoehen-Klinik Recent Development

10.5 HCA Healthcare

10.5.1 HCA Healthcare Corporation Information

10.5.2 HCA Healthcare Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 HCA Healthcare Ambulatory Surgery Center Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 HCA Healthcare Ambulatory Surgery Center Products Offered

10.5.5 HCA Healthcare Recent Development

10.6 Bambino Gesù

10.6.1 Bambino Gesù Corporation Information

10.6.2 Bambino Gesù Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Bambino Gesù Ambulatory Surgery Center Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Bambino Gesù Ambulatory Surgery Center Products Offered

10.6.5 Bambino Gesù Recent Development

10.7 Royal Berkshire

10.7.1 Royal Berkshire Corporation Information

10.7.2 Royal Berkshire Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Royal Berkshire Ambulatory Surgery Center Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Royal Berkshire Ambulatory Surgery Center Products Offered

10.7.5 Royal Berkshire Recent Development

10.8 Institut Jules Bordet

10.8.1 Institut Jules Bordet Corporation Information

10.8.2 Institut Jules Bordet Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Institut Jules Bordet Ambulatory Surgery Center Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Institut Jules Bordet Ambulatory Surgery Center Products Offered

10.8.5 Institut Jules Bordet Recent Development

10.9 L’Institut Curie

10.9.1 L’Institut Curie Corporation Information

10.9.2 L’Institut Curie Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 L’Institut Curie Ambulatory Surgery Center Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 L’Institut Curie Ambulatory Surgery Center Products Offered

10.9.5 L’Institut Curie Recent Development

10.10 Heidelberg

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Ambulatory Surgery Center Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Heidelberg Ambulatory Surgery Center Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Heidelberg Recent Development

10.11 Schonklinik

10.11.1 Schonklinik Corporation Information

10.11.2 Schonklinik Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Schonklinik Ambulatory Surgery Center Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Schonklinik Ambulatory Surgery Center Products Offered

10.11.5 Schonklinik Recent Development

10.12 Northway

10.12.1 Northway Corporation Information

10.12.2 Northway Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Northway Ambulatory Surgery Center Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Northway Ambulatory Surgery Center Products Offered

10.12.5 Northway Recent Development

10.13 Le CHU de Toulouse

10.13.1 Le CHU de Toulouse Corporation Information

10.13.2 Le CHU de Toulouse Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Le CHU de Toulouse Ambulatory Surgery Center Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Le CHU de Toulouse Ambulatory Surgery Center Products Offered

10.13.5 Le CHU de Toulouse Recent Development

10.14 Maurizio Bufalini

10.14.1 Maurizio Bufalini Corporation Information

10.14.2 Maurizio Bufalini Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Maurizio Bufalini Ambulatory Surgery Center Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Maurizio Bufalini Ambulatory Surgery Center Products Offered

10.14.5 Maurizio Bufalini Recent Development

10.15 Asklepios

10.15.1 Asklepios Corporation Information

10.15.2 Asklepios Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Asklepios Ambulatory Surgery Center Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Asklepios Ambulatory Surgery Center Products Offered

10.15.5 Asklepios Recent Development

11 Ambulatory Surgery Center Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Ambulatory Surgery Center Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Ambulatory Surgery Center Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

