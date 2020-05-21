COVID-19 Impact on BREAST PUMP MARKET 2020 GROWTH IS DRIVEN BY THE INCREASING DEMANDS OF VARIOUS THERAPIES AND GEOGRAPHICAL REGIONS- 2027

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Life science Industry, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Breast pump market globally. This report on ‘Breast pump market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Breast pump is a medical device which helps to extract milk from the breast of a lactating woman. It’s a hand handled device and available in the market as manual and battery powered. Breast pump is most popular device in working women or those who frequently away from their baby. These devices have adjustable suction level to avoid discomfort. Breast pump available in two forms- single pump and double pumps.



Growing awareness on breast feeding, increasing disposable income, introduction of novel products such as, hands free breast pumps, are the factors which are expected to upsurge the demand for global breast pump market. Rising women workforce in society, is likely to add as an opportunities for this market in the forecast period.

The report also includes the profiles of breast pump providers along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product type, technology type and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Company Profiles

Pigeon Corporation

Ardo medical, Inc.

Ameda, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medela LLC

Evenflo Feeding

Albert Hohlkörper GmbH & Co. KG

Mayborn Group Limited

Hygeia Healthcare

Spectra Baby USA

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Breast Pump Market Landscape

4 Breast Pump Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5 Breast Pump Market – Global Analysis

6 Breast Pump Market Revenue and Forecasts By Component

7 Breast Pump Market Revenue and Forecasts By Technology

8 Breast Pump Market Revenue and Forecasts By Application

9 Breast Pump Market Revenue and Forecasts By Connectivity

10 North America Breast Pump Market Revenue and Forecasts Country Analysis

11 Europe Breast Pump Market Revenue and Forecasts Country Analysis

12 Asia Pacific Breast Pump Market Revenue and Forecasts Country Analysis

13 Middle East and Africa (MEA) Breast Pump Market Revenue and Forecasts Country Analysis

14 South and Central America Breast Pump Market Revenue and Forecasts Country Analysis

15 Industry Landscape

16 Key Company Profiles

17 Appendix

17.1 About The Insight Partners

17.2 Glossary of Terms

17.3 Research Methodology

Report Spotlights

• Progressive industry trends in the global Breast Pump market to help players develop effective long-term strategies

• Business growth strategies adopted by developed and developing markets

• Quantitative analysis of the Breast Pump market from 2020 to 2027

• Estimation of Breast Pump demand across various industries

• PEST analysis to illustrate the efficacy of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry to predict market growth

• Recent developments to understand the competitive market scenario and Breast Pump demand

• Market trends and outlook coupled with factors driving and restraining the growth of the Breast Pump market

• Decision-making process by understanding strategies that underpin commercial interest with regard to Breast Pump market growth

• Ceramic balls market size at various nodes of market

• Detailed overview and segmentation of the global Breast Pump market, as well as its dynamics in the industry

• Breast Pump market size in various regions with promising growth opportunities

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Breast Pump Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global breast pump market with detailed market segmentation by product type, technology type, distribution channel, and geography. The global breast pump market is expected to increase the high progression during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading players of the market and also offers opportunities and key trends in the market.

Market segmentation:

Breast Pump Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product Type (Manual Breast Pump and Electric Breast Pump); Technology Type (Closed Stem and Open System); and Distribution Channel (Consumer Stores and Online Distribution)

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

