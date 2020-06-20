Covid-19 Impact on Cataract Surgery Devices Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Cataract Surgery Devices market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Cataract Surgery Devices market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Cataract is an eye-related disease in which clouding of the eye lens is observed that leads to loss of vision. Cataract surgery is the removal of clouded natural lens, and involves implantation of intraocular lens.

The devices and instruments such as phacoemulsification systems, ophthalmic viscoelastic devices, drapes, gloves, balanced salt solution, forceps, irrigation set, and intraocular lenses, which aid in this cataract surgical procedure is known as cataract surgery devices, as these serve as an appropriate instrument for such eye defects and cause no harm to cornea. According to WHO, one of the major causes of visual impairment is unoperated cataract, which constitutes to about 33% of the total global population as of 2017. Moreover, 90% of the visually impaired people live in developing economies.

Increase in prevalence of cataract disease as well as technological advancements in ophthalmic devices drive the market. In addition, the rise in geriatric population worldwide boost the market growth. Lack of healthcare insurance and less awareness among individuals regarding the benefits of cataract surgery impede the growth of the cataract surgery devices market. However, high cost associated with cataract surgeries especially in developing economies, such as India, China, Brazil, and South Africa also restrict the growth of the market. Moreover, governments introduce programs to reduce the burden of cataract-related diseases, which create lucrative opportunities for key market players.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Cataract Surgery Devices. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Cataract Surgery Devices was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Cataract Surgery Devices is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Cataract Surgery Devices, including the following market information:

Global Cataract Surgery Devices Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Cataract Surgery Devices Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Cataract Surgery Devices Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Cataract Surgery Devices Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Abbott Laboratories, Novartis AG, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Essilor International S.A., HAAG-Streit Holding AG, Johnson & Johnson, Nidek Co., Ltd., Topcon Corporation, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG, HumanOptics AG, PhysIOL S.A., Calhoun Vision Cente, EyeKon Medical, Inc., Allergan Inc., VisionCare Ophthalmic Technologies, Inc., Essilor International S.A., Lenstec, Inc., STAAR Surgical Company, Glaukos Corporation, Sonomed Escalon, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Intraocular Lens (IOL)

Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Device (OVD)

Phacoemulsification Equipment

Based on the Application:

Hospitals

Ophthalmology Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

