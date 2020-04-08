COVID-19 Impact on Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Market 2020 Advancements, Behaviour, Challenges, Opportunities, Top Companies and Forecast 2026

“

Global Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Market Overview 2020-2026:

The global Commercial Fluorescent Lighting market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports QY Research. Its latest research report, titled [name of the report], offers a unique point of view about the global market. Analysts believe that the changing consumption patterns are expected to have a great influence on the overall market. For a brief overview of the global Commercial Fluorescent Lighting market, the research report provides an executive summary. It explains the various factors that form an important element of the market. It includes the definition and the scope of the market with a detailed explanation of the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats.

Global Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Market: Segmentation

The chapters of segmentation allow the readers to understand the aspects of the market such as its products, available technologies, and applications of the same. These chapters are written in a manner to describe their development over the years and the course they are likely to take in the coming years. The research report also provides insightful information about the emerging trends that are likely to define progress of these segments in the coming years.

Key Players:

Philips Lighting, Osram Sylvania, GE Lighting, Acuity Brands (Lithonia Lighting), Cooper Lighting, Kolb Electric, Cree, LA Lighting

Segment by Types:

Trichromatic Fluorescent Lighting, Cold White Light Color Fluorescent Lighting, Warm White Light Color Fluorescent Lighting

Segment by Applications:

Indoor Application, Outdoor Application

Global Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Market: Regional Segmentation

For a deeper understanding, the research report includes geographical segmentation of the global Commercial Fluorescent Lighting market. It provides an evaluation of the volatility of the political scenarios and amends likely to be made to the regulatory structures. This assessment gives an accurate analysis of the regional-wise growth of the global Commercial Fluorescent Lighting market.

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Table of Content:

1 Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Market Overview

1.1 Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Product Overview

1.2 Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Trichromatic Fluorescent Lighting

1.2.2 Cold White Light Color Fluorescent Lighting

1.2.3 Warm White Light Color Fluorescent Lighting

1.3 Global Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Commercial Fluorescent Lighting as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Commercial Fluorescent Lighting by Application

4.1 Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Segment by Application

4.1.1 Indoor Application

4.1.2 Outdoor Application

4.2 Global Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Commercial Fluorescent Lighting by Application

4.5.2 Europe Commercial Fluorescent Lighting by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Commercial Fluorescent Lighting by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Commercial Fluorescent Lighting by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Commercial Fluorescent Lighting by Application 5 North America Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Business

10.1 Philips Lighting

10.1.1 Philips Lighting Corporation Information

10.1.2 Philips Lighting Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Philips Lighting Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Philips Lighting Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Products Offered

10.1.5 Philips Lighting Recent Development

10.2 Osram Sylvania

10.2.1 Osram Sylvania Corporation Information

10.2.2 Osram Sylvania Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Osram Sylvania Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Osram Sylvania Recent Development

10.3 GE Lighting

10.3.1 GE Lighting Corporation Information

10.3.2 GE Lighting Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 GE Lighting Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 GE Lighting Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Products Offered

10.3.5 GE Lighting Recent Development

10.4 Acuity Brands (Lithonia Lighting)

10.4.1 Acuity Brands (Lithonia Lighting) Corporation Information

10.4.2 Acuity Brands (Lithonia Lighting) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Acuity Brands (Lithonia Lighting) Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Acuity Brands (Lithonia Lighting) Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Products Offered

10.4.5 Acuity Brands (Lithonia Lighting) Recent Development

10.5 Cooper Lighting

10.5.1 Cooper Lighting Corporation Information

10.5.2 Cooper Lighting Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Cooper Lighting Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Cooper Lighting Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Products Offered

10.5.5 Cooper Lighting Recent Development

10.6 Kolb Electric

10.6.1 Kolb Electric Corporation Information

10.6.2 Kolb Electric Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Kolb Electric Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Kolb Electric Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Products Offered

10.6.5 Kolb Electric Recent Development

10.7 Cree

10.7.1 Cree Corporation Information

10.7.2 Cree Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Cree Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Cree Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Products Offered

10.7.5 Cree Recent Development

10.8 LA Lighting

10.8.1 LA Lighting Corporation Information

10.8.2 LA Lighting Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 LA Lighting Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 LA Lighting Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Products Offered

10.8.5 LA Lighting Recent Development

11 Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

”