COVID-19 Impact on Contact Lenses Market High trend Opportunities offers Future Business Growth by 2027

A contact lens is a lightweight corrective, cosmetic, or therapeutic device that is placed directly onto the cornea of the eye to improve vision.

Using contact lens not only avoids the need to use hard to manage, bulky spectacles, but also provides the added benefit of enhancing ones aesthetic appeal. In addition, contact lenses are also used to treat common eye disorders such as myopia, hypermetropia, presbyopia, astigmatism, and glaucoma.

The report segments the global contact lenses market by product, design, usage, and region.

By product, lenses are segmented into RPG lens, soft lens, and hybrid lens.

By design it is segmented into spherical lens, toric lens, multifocal lens, and other lenses.

By usage it is segmented into corrective lens, prosthetic lens, cosmetic lens, lifestyle-oriented lens, and therapeutic lens.

Geographically the market has been analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).

The Major Key Players Are:

Bausch & Lomb, Cibavision, Johnson & Johnson, CooperVision, Fresh Look, Biomedics, PCE AUTOMATION LTD, BIBLE OPTEQ CO., LTD, Medios Co, and POLYTOUCH Contact Lens Co.

