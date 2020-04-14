COVID-19 Impact on Dental Braces Market – Identify Which Types of Companies Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Dental Braces Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Dental Braces Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Dental Braces Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Dental Braces Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Dental Braces Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Dental Braces market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Dental Braces Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Dental Braces Market: Henry Schein, 3M Unitek, GC Orthodontics, FORESTADENT, Patterson Dental, American Orthodontics, Dentsply, Ormco, Dentaurum, Dental Morelli, ShanghaiIMD, Hangzhou Xingchen 3B Dental, Hangzhou Shinye, YAHONG, Zhejiang Protect Medical

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Dental Braces Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Global Dental Braces Market Segmentation By Product: Metal, Ceramics, Polymer Materials

Global Dental Braces Market Segmentation By Application: Conventional Orthodontic Treatment, Beauty

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Dental Braces Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Dental Braces Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Dental Braces Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Dental Braces Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Dental Braces Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Metal

1.4.3 Ceramics

1.4.4 Polymer Materials

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Dental Braces Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Conventional Orthodontic Treatment

1.5.3 Beauty

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Dental Braces Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Dental Braces Industry

1.6.1.1 Dental Braces Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Dental Braces Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Dental Braces Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Dental Braces Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Dental Braces Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Dental Braces Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Dental Braces Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Dental Braces Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Dental Braces Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Dental Braces Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Dental Braces Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Dental Braces Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Dental Braces Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Dental Braces Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Dental Braces Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Dental Braces Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Dental Braces Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Dental Braces Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Dental Braces Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Dental Braces Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Dental Braces Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Dental Braces Production by Regions

4.1 Global Dental Braces Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Dental Braces Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Dental Braces Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Dental Braces Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Dental Braces Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Dental Braces Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Dental Braces Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Dental Braces Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Dental Braces Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Dental Braces Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Dental Braces Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Dental Braces Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Dental Braces Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Dental Braces Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Dental Braces Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Dental Braces Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Dental Braces Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Dental Braces Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Dental Braces Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Dental Braces Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Dental Braces Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Dental Braces Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Dental Braces Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Dental Braces Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Dental Braces Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Dental Braces Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Dental Braces Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Dental Braces Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Dental Braces Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 UAE

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Dental Braces Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Dental Braces Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Dental Braces Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Dental Braces Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Dental Braces Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Dental Braces Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Dental Braces Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Dental Braces Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Dental Braces Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Dental Braces Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Dental Braces Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Henry Schein

8.1.1 Henry Schein Corporation Information

8.1.2 Henry Schein Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Henry Schein Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Henry Schein Product Description

8.1.5 Henry Schein Recent Development

8.2 3M Unitek

8.2.1 3M Unitek Corporation Information

8.2.2 3M Unitek Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 3M Unitek Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 3M Unitek Product Description

8.2.5 3M Unitek Recent Development

8.3 GC Orthodontics

8.3.1 GC Orthodontics Corporation Information

8.3.2 GC Orthodontics Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 GC Orthodontics Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 GC Orthodontics Product Description

8.3.5 GC Orthodontics Recent Development

8.4 FORESTADENT

8.4.1 FORESTADENT Corporation Information

8.4.2 FORESTADENT Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 FORESTADENT Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 FORESTADENT Product Description

8.4.5 FORESTADENT Recent Development

8.5 Patterson Dental

8.5.1 Patterson Dental Corporation Information

8.5.2 Patterson Dental Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Patterson Dental Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Patterson Dental Product Description

8.5.5 Patterson Dental Recent Development

8.6 American Orthodontics

8.6.1 American Orthodontics Corporation Information

8.6.2 American Orthodontics Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 American Orthodontics Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 American Orthodontics Product Description

8.6.5 American Orthodontics Recent Development

8.7 Dentsply

8.7.1 Dentsply Corporation Information

8.7.2 Dentsply Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Dentsply Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Dentsply Product Description

8.7.5 Dentsply Recent Development

8.8 Ormco

8.8.1 Ormco Corporation Information

8.8.2 Ormco Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Ormco Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Ormco Product Description

8.8.5 Ormco Recent Development

8.9 Dentaurum

8.9.1 Dentaurum Corporation Information

8.9.2 Dentaurum Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Dentaurum Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Dentaurum Product Description

8.9.5 Dentaurum Recent Development

8.10 Dental Morelli

8.10.1 Dental Morelli Corporation Information

8.10.2 Dental Morelli Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Dental Morelli Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Dental Morelli Product Description

8.10.5 Dental Morelli Recent Development

8.11 ShanghaiIMD

8.11.1 ShanghaiIMD Corporation Information

8.11.2 ShanghaiIMD Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 ShanghaiIMD Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 ShanghaiIMD Product Description

8.11.5 ShanghaiIMD Recent Development

8.12 Hangzhou Xingchen 3B Dental

8.12.1 Hangzhou Xingchen 3B Dental Corporation Information

8.12.2 Hangzhou Xingchen 3B Dental Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 Hangzhou Xingchen 3B Dental Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Hangzhou Xingchen 3B Dental Product Description

8.12.5 Hangzhou Xingchen 3B Dental Recent Development

8.13 Hangzhou Shinye

8.13.1 Hangzhou Shinye Corporation Information

8.13.2 Hangzhou Shinye Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 Hangzhou Shinye Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Hangzhou Shinye Product Description

8.13.5 Hangzhou Shinye Recent Development

8.14 YAHONG

8.14.1 YAHONG Corporation Information

8.14.2 YAHONG Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.14.3 YAHONG Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 YAHONG Product Description

8.14.5 YAHONG Recent Development

8.15 Zhejiang Protect Medical

8.15.1 Zhejiang Protect Medical Corporation Information

8.15.2 Zhejiang Protect Medical Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.15.3 Zhejiang Protect Medical Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Zhejiang Protect Medical Product Description

8.15.5 Zhejiang Protect Medical Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Dental Braces Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Dental Braces Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Dental Braces Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Dental Braces Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Dental Braces Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Dental Braces Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Dental Braces Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Dental Braces Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Dental Braces Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Dental Braces Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Dental Braces Sales Channels

11.2.2 Dental Braces Distributors

11.3 Dental Braces Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Dental Braces Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

