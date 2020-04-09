COVID-19 Impact on External Ventricular Drain Market – Identify Which Types of Companies Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the External Ventricular Drain Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the External Ventricular Drain Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for External Ventricular Drain Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global External Ventricular Drain Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[External Ventricular Drain Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global External Ventricular Drain market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global External Ventricular Drain Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global External Ventricular Drain Market: Medtronic, Integra LifeSciences, B Braun, J & J, Spiegelberg, Sophysa, Natus Medical, Dispomedica, Delta Surgical, Argi Group, Moller Medical, G Surgiwear, Wellong Instruments

The Essential Content Covered in the Global External Ventricular Drain Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Global External Ventricular Drain Market Segmentation By Product: Valves, Shunts, External Drainage Systems, Others

Global External Ventricular Drain Market Segmentation By Application: Pediatric, Adult, Geriatric

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While External Ventricular Drain Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.External Ventricular Drain Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

1 External Ventricular Drain Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of External Ventricular Drain

1.2 External Ventricular Drain Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global External Ventricular Drain Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Valves

1.2.3 Shunts

1.2.4 External Drainage Systems

1.2.5 Others

1.3 External Ventricular Drain Segment by Application

1.3.1 External Ventricular Drain Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Pediatric

1.3.3 Adult

1.3.4 Geriatric

1.4 Global External Ventricular Drain Market by Region

1.4.1 Global External Ventricular Drain Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global External Ventricular Drain Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global External Ventricular Drain Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global External Ventricular Drain Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global External Ventricular Drain Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): External Ventricular Drain Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the External Ventricular Drain Industry

1.6.1.1 External Ventricular Drain Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and External Ventricular Drain Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for External Ventricular Drain Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global External Ventricular Drain Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global External Ventricular Drain Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global External Ventricular Drain Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers External Ventricular Drain Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 External Ventricular Drain Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 External Ventricular Drain Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of External Ventricular Drain Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global External Ventricular Drain Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global External Ventricular Drain Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America External Ventricular Drain Production

3.4.1 North America External Ventricular Drain Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America External Ventricular Drain Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe External Ventricular Drain Production

3.5.1 Europe External Ventricular Drain Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe External Ventricular Drain Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China External Ventricular Drain Production

3.6.1 China External Ventricular Drain Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China External Ventricular Drain Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan External Ventricular Drain Production

3.7.1 Japan External Ventricular Drain Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan External Ventricular Drain Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Global External Ventricular Drain Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global External Ventricular Drain Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global External Ventricular Drain Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global External Ventricular Drain Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America External Ventricular Drain Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe External Ventricular Drain Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific External Ventricular Drain Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America External Ventricular Drain Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global External Ventricular Drain Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global External Ventricular Drain Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global External Ventricular Drain Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global External Ventricular Drain Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global External Ventricular Drain Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global External Ventricular Drain Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global External Ventricular Drain Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in External Ventricular Drain Business

7.1 Medtronic

7.1.1 Medtronic External Ventricular Drain Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Medtronic External Ventricular Drain Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Medtronic External Ventricular Drain Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Medtronic Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Integra LifeSciences

7.2.1 Integra LifeSciences External Ventricular Drain Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Integra LifeSciences External Ventricular Drain Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Integra LifeSciences External Ventricular Drain Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Integra LifeSciences Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 B Braun

7.3.1 B Braun External Ventricular Drain Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 B Braun External Ventricular Drain Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 B Braun External Ventricular Drain Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 B Braun Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 J & J

7.4.1 J & J External Ventricular Drain Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 J & J External Ventricular Drain Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 J & J External Ventricular Drain Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 J & J Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Spiegelberg

7.5.1 Spiegelberg External Ventricular Drain Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Spiegelberg External Ventricular Drain Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Spiegelberg External Ventricular Drain Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Spiegelberg Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Sophysa

7.6.1 Sophysa External Ventricular Drain Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Sophysa External Ventricular Drain Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Sophysa External Ventricular Drain Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Sophysa Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Natus Medical

7.7.1 Natus Medical External Ventricular Drain Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Natus Medical External Ventricular Drain Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Natus Medical External Ventricular Drain Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 Natus Medical Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Dispomedica

7.8.1 Dispomedica External Ventricular Drain Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Dispomedica External Ventricular Drain Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Dispomedica External Ventricular Drain Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Dispomedica Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Delta Surgical

7.9.1 Delta Surgical External Ventricular Drain Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Delta Surgical External Ventricular Drain Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Delta Surgical External Ventricular Drain Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Delta Surgical Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Argi Group

7.10.1 Argi Group External Ventricular Drain Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Argi Group External Ventricular Drain Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Argi Group External Ventricular Drain Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Argi Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Moller Medical

7.11.1 Moller Medical External Ventricular Drain Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Moller Medical External Ventricular Drain Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Moller Medical External Ventricular Drain Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Moller Medical Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 G Surgiwear

7.12.1 G Surgiwear External Ventricular Drain Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 G Surgiwear External Ventricular Drain Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 G Surgiwear External Ventricular Drain Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 G Surgiwear Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 Wellong Instruments

7.13.1 Wellong Instruments External Ventricular Drain Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 Wellong Instruments External Ventricular Drain Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 Wellong Instruments External Ventricular Drain Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 Wellong Instruments Main Business and Markets Served

8 External Ventricular Drain Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 External Ventricular Drain Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of External Ventricular Drain

8.4 External Ventricular Drain Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 External Ventricular Drain Distributors List

9.3 External Ventricular Drain Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of External Ventricular Drain (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of External Ventricular Drain (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of External Ventricular Drain (2021-2026)

11.4 Global External Ventricular Drain Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America External Ventricular Drain Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe External Ventricular Drain Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China External Ventricular Drain Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan External Ventricular Drain Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of External Ventricular Drain

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of External Ventricular Drain by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of External Ventricular Drain by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of External Ventricular Drain by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of External Ventricular Drain

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of External Ventricular Drain by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of External Ventricular Drain by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of External Ventricular Drain by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of External Ventricular Drain by Application (2021-2026)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

