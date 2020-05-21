COVID-19 Impact on GENOMICS MARKET 2020: GROWTH TRENDS, KEY PLAYERS, COMPETITIVE STRATEGIES AND FORECASTS TO 2025

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Life science Industry, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall genomics market globally. This report on ‘genomics market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The global genomics market is expected to reach US$ 32,995.3 Mn in 2025 from US$ 14,728.6 in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 10.8% from 2018-2025.



MARKET INTRODUCTION

The genomics is defined as the study of a gene and its functioning. The concept of genomics is aimed to understand the architecture of the genome which is comprised of the deoxyribo nucleic acid (DNA), ribo nucleic acid (RNA) and proteins. Genomics is meant to examine the molecular mechanisms and the interaction of genetic and environmental factors in the diseases. The report would be of an interest to various stakeholders operating in the genomics market. These stakeholders include hospitals, research institutes, medical device suppliers, diagnostic centers, academic institutes, market research, equipment manufacturers, and consulting firms.



The top 10 industry players operating in the market of genomics across the globe includes Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina Inc., and Eurofins, Qiagen, Agilent Technologies, BGI, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Danaher, and GE Healthcare. For instance, in October 2017, MGI Tech, a subsidiary corporation of BGI, launched two new next generation genetic sequencers, MGISEQ-2000 and MGISEQ-200 in Shenzhen, China. MGI also launched a modular NGS workstation, MGIFLP along with other products. And the launch expanded the business of the company in global genomics market.



Table of Contents

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Genomics Market Landscape

4 Genomics Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5 Genomics Market – Global Analysis

6 Genomics Market Revenue and Forecasts By Component

7 Genomics Market Revenue and Forecasts By Technology

8 Genomics Market Revenue and Forecasts By Application

9 Genomics Market Revenue and Forecasts By Connectivity

10 North America Genomics Market Revenue and Forecasts Country Analysis

11 Europe Genomics Market Revenue and Forecasts Country Analysis

12 Asia Pacific Genomics Market Revenue and Forecasts Country Analysis

13 Middle East and Africa (MEA) Genomics Market Revenue and Forecasts Country Analysis

14 South and Central America Genomics Market Revenue and Forecasts Country Analysis

15 Industry Landscape

16 Key Company Profiles

17 Appendix

17.1 About The Insight Partners

17.2 Glossary of Terms

17.3 Research Methodology

Report Spotlights

• Progressive industry trends in the global Genomics market to help players develop effective long-term strategies

• Business growth strategies adopted by developed and developing markets

• Quantitative analysis of the Genomics market from 2020 to 2027

• Estimation of Genomics demand across various industries

• PEST analysis to illustrate the efficacy of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry to predict market growth

• Recent developments to understand the competitive market scenario and Genomics demand

• Market trends and outlook coupled with factors driving and restraining the growth of the Genomics market

• Decision-making process by understanding strategies that underpin commercial interest with regard to Genomics market growth

• Detailed overview and segmentation of the global Genomics market, as well as its dynamics in the industry

• Genomics market size in various regions with promising growth opportunities

MARKET SCOPE

The report analyzes factors affecting genomics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions. The report also includes the profiles of key genomics manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

Market segmentation:

Genomics Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Technology (Sequencing, Microarray, PCR, Nucleic Acid Extraction and Purification, and Others), Product & Service (Instruments/Systems, Consumables, and Services), Application (Diagnostics, Drug Discovery and Development, Precision/Personalized Medicine, Agriculture & Animal Research, and Others) End User (Research Centers, Hospitals and Clinics, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, and Others) and Geography

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

