COVID-19 Impact on Global Data Discovery Market 2020: Industry Share, Trends, SWOT Analysis by Top Vendors, Demand Outlook and Forecast Report to 2025

Data Discovery Market studies software and services are rapidly taking over from traditional Business Intelligence (BI) tools, which cannot be utilized and accessed without help from the technical staff. Major drivers of the data discovery market are rising trends of self-service BI tools and generating insights & discovering trends from increasing volume of data.

This report studies the Data Discovery market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Data Discovery market by product type and applications/end industries.

On-premises deployment model has a higher adoption, as compared to the cloud deployment model. This is mainly because of it attributes, such as confidentiality and privacy parameters to the organizational data. The Baking, Financial Services, & Insurance (BFSI) segment has shown the largest market share in vertical segment, where solutions are used to predict to tackle issues, such as insufficient data modeling capabilities.

It helps identify potential customer segments, trap them with effective offers, and come up with the most efficient investment plan. However, the manufacturing industry is poised to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, which will help them in streaming real-time analytics ingesting from sensors and devices in the factory environment.

Data Discovery Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

• Tableau Software, Inc.

• Datawatch Corporation

• Datameer, Inc.

• Tibco Software Inc.

• SAP SE.

• Cloudera, Inc.

• Birst, Inc.

• Clearstory Data

• Platfora

• Oracle Corporation

• Qlik Technologies, Inc.

• Microstrategy, Inc.

The data discovery market faces challenges, such as security & privacy concerns and shifting from traditional architecture to new systems. A major factor that is restraining the growth of the market is unclear Returns on Investment (RoI).

The global Data Discovery market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 20.1% between 2018 and 2025.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Data Discovery.

Market Segment by Types can be divided into:

• Software

• Services

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

• Risk management

• Customer experience management

• Social network analysis

• Cost optimization

• Supply chain management and procurement

• Sales and marketing optimization

• Asset management

• Others (workforce management, network management, and optimization)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

