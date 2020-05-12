COVID-19 Impact on Global E-waste Disposal Market 2020: Industry Share, Trends, Growth and SWOT Analysis by Top Vendors, Demand Outlook and Forecast Report to 2025

E-waste Disposal Industry study refers to the work or business contains the collecting, transporting, re-using or processing of e-waste. E-waste describes discarded electrical or electronic devices. Used electronics which are destined for reuse, resale, salvage, recycling, or disposal are also considered e-waste.

As the electronics industry is developing rapidly worldwide, the volume of electronic equipment generated is increasing in amazing speed, as well as the e-waste. These e-wastes contain lot of valuable materials or equipment that can be recycled. And e-waste also contains toxic and hazardous materials including mercury, lead, cadmium, beryllium, chromium, and chemical flame retardants, which have the potential to leach into our soil and water.

Currently, the volume of e-waste that can be recycled properly only account for small number of the total volume of e-waste generated worldwide each year. There is still quite a lot of work should be done to promote the development of e-waste recycling industry.

Growing numbers of governments are beginning to make laws or taking more strict measures to restrict the incineration or fill of e-waste and try to ban undocumented workshops of e-waste recycling.

As the recycling and processing technology of e-waste is developing, the e-waste is getting re-used more properly and deeply. The cost of recycling and processing of e-waste is reducing, and the profit level of authorized e-waste recycling enterprises is increasing.

Global E-waste Disposal Market is spread across 135 pages, profiling 18 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

E-waste Disposal Industry Segment by Manufacturers: Sims Recycling Solutions, Kuusakoski, Umicore, Waste Management, Electronic Recyclers International, Gem, Stena Metall Group, Electrocycling, Veolia, Enviro-Hub Holdings, URT, Cimelia, GEEP, Dongjiang, Dynamic Recycling, E-Parisaraa, environCom and Sage

Although recycling and processing of e-waste may bring a lot of opportunities to related enterprises, the study group recommends that new entrants those just have money but without technical advantage do not enter into the e-waste recycling industry.

The worldwide market for E-waste Disposal is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.9% over the next five years, will reach 14200 million US$ in 2024, from 7630 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the E-waste Disposal in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Types can be divided into:

• ICT Equipment

• Home Appliances

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

• Material Recycling

• Components Recycling

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

