Covid-19 Impact on Global Event-Based Vision Systems Market Expected to reach highest CAGR by 2025: Prophesee,iniVation,Insightness,Qelzal,MindTrace,CelePixel,Sunia,Australian Institute of Technology,Samsung,Sony

The Global Event-Based Vision Systems market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Event-Based Vision Systems Market Share analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Event-Based Vision Systems manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report are: Prophesee,iniVation,Insightness,Qelzal,MindTrace,CelePixel,Sunia,Australian Institute of Technology,Samsung,Sony

Global “Event-Based Vision Systems Market” 2020 Global Industry Research Report is deep analysis by historical and current status of the market/industries for Global Event-Based Vision Systems industry. Also, research report categorizes the global Event-Based Vision Systems market by Segment by Player, Type, Application, Marketing Channel, and Region. Event-Based Vision Systems Market report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. Event-Based Vision Systems Market Research Report provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts.

Key Insights

 Event-based vision systems overcome the issue related to redundant information in the traditional frame-based vision systems.

 Event-based technology is at the early stages of development and significant research and investments are increasingly focusing on accelerating the development of such systems.

 Event-based vision techniques are being explored in the automotive sector for both in-car applications and for scenarios outside the vehicle.

 Some early adopters of the technology are focusing on the DVS fabrication processes and on pixel size reduction.

 Samsung is amongst the earliest adopters of the DVS technology.

 Research laboratories are focusing on emulating the various parameters of DVS to address challenges such as low dynamic range, pixel size, motion blur, and high latency.

 Event-based vision systems are finding application in self-driving cars, drones, IoT, robotics, wearable devices, and surveillance.

Key questions addressed in the report:

What is the difference between frame-based vision and event-based vision?

How do event-based vision techniques overcome the limitations of a traditional frame-based vision system?

What are the key challenges faced by the technology, and which are the entities addressing them?

What is the patent filing trend for the technology between the years 2010-2019?

How is event-based vision technology transforming the automotive sector?

What is the competitive scenario for event-based vision technology?

What are the projects and research activities related to the technology?

Which universities and research institutes, active in the domain, should you watch?

What are the different collaborations and investment opportunities for new companies seeking to explore event-based vision technologies?

Table of Content:

1 Industry Overview of Event-Based Vision Systems

2 Global Event-Based Vision Systems Quarterly Market Size Analysis

3 Quarterly Competitive Assessment, 2020

4 Impact of Covid-19 on Event-Based Vision Systems Segments, By Type

5 Impact of Covid-19 on Event-Based Vision Systems Segments, By Application

6 Geographic Analysis

7 Company Profiles

8 Supply Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

9 Development Trend of Analysis of Event-Based Vision Systems Market

9 Key Findings

10 Appendix

