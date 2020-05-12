COVID-19 Impact on Global Material Jetting (MJ) Market 2020: Industry Share, Trends, Growth and SWOT Analysis by Top Vendors, Demand Outlook and Forecast Research to 2025

Material Jetting (MJ) Market studies the equipment which could mold materials with material jetting technology. Material jetting has the added advantage of being able to 3D print using multiple materials at once. Objects can be produced with a variety of materials as well as customize the specific area where those materials are placed.

In consumption market, North America and Europe are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2016, these two regions occupied 92.19% of the global consumption volume in total.

The major raw materials for Material Jetting (MJ) are steel, resistor, capacitor, inductor, and other components. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of Material Jetting (MJ). The production cost of Material Jetting (MJ) is also an important factor which could impact the price of Material Jetting (MJ).

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents fluctuation according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin.

Material Jetting (MJ) Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

• Stratasys

• 3D Systems

• Keyence

• HP

• Vader Systems

• Xjet

This eliminates the need to print separate layers of different materials and assemble them later. In a single run, one can produce complete products with parts made from separate materials.

The worldwide market for Material Jetting (MJ) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Material Jetting (MJ) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Types can be divided into:

• Polymer Jetting

• Metal Jetting

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

• Medical Industry

• Jewelry Industry

• Industrial Tools

• Automotive Industry

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

