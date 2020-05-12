COVID-19 Impact on Global Motorcycle Navigation System Industry 2020: Market Size, Growth, Top Manufacturers, Demand Overview and Forecast Report to 2025

Motorcycle Navigation System Industry studies a device that receives information from the GPS and determines the geographical position of the motorcycle. It can display the position on a map and show directions by using suitable software.

This report studies the Motorcycle Navigation System market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Motorcycle Navigation System market by product type and applications/end industries.

Smartphones are gaining traction in the mobile phone segment and the penetration of the mobile phones is increasing constantly worldwide. The smartphones have become a major device and are popular as they are inbuilt with gps system which helps in navigation. While riding a motorcycle, the rider should pay full attention as any sort of distraction can prove fatal. It has been noticed that frequently looking at the smartphone screen leads to distractions.

The global Motorcycle Navigation System market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2025.

Global Motorcycle Navigation System Market is spread across 116 pages, profiling 03 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

Motorcycle Navigation System Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

• Garmin

• MiTAC Holdings

• TomTom International

Motorcycle navigation system uses a digital map, which is a database of a geographical structure that shows the road network and general information on the device.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Motorcycle Navigation System.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Types can be divided into:

• Hardware

• Software

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

• OEM

• Aftermarket

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

