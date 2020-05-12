COVID-19 Impact on Global Recycled PET Chips Industry 2020: Market Share, Trends, Growth and SWOT Analysis by Top Vendors, Demand Outlook and Forecast Report to 2025

Recycled PET Chips Industry studies the collection of used materials that would otherwise be waste to be broken down and remade into new products. Motivations for recycling include environmental sustainability and financial concerns sustainability because the reused material both prevents waste and reduce the consumption of new raw materials, and financial because it can be cheaper to produce different products from recycled materials.

Recycled PET (RPET) is a viable alternative to virgin PET and can be used in multiple applications. Main application of RPET chips is used to produce fiber, which can be further fabricated as textile or carpets. In 2017, fiber takes 83.27% of total market share. Recycled PET chips can also be used to produce bottles, sheets, film, etc. Over the last several years, RPET has been successfully used in food packaging applications.

The price and demand of Recycled PET is greatly affected by the price of virgin PET chips. When the price of virgin PET chips goes up, the price of Recycled PET chips can also be lifted. The gross margin of the industry is not high due to the immature of the industry, as well as low entry barrier. However, the market space of Recycled PET is huge, as recycle rate of waste bottles has been growing in both developed and developing countries. The Global Recycled PET Chips market size was 7765.03 million USD in 2017 and it will be 11187.38 million USD in 2024, with a Growth Rate of 5.35% from 2017 to 2024.

The worldwide market for Recycled PET Chips is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.2% over the next five years, will reach 11100 million US$ in 2025, from 7770 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

Recycled PET Chips Industry Segment by Manufacturers: Clean Tech Incorporated, Clear Path Recycling, Mohawk Industries Incorporated, CarbonLite Industries, Greentech, Visy, Evergreen Plastics, Extrupet, PolyQuest, Phoenix Technologies, Verdeco Recycling, 4PET RECYCLING BV, Far Eastern Group, Kyoei Industry, Wellpine Plastic Industical, Lung Shing International, Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech and Suzhou Jiulong Recy & Tech

One of the main usages of this process is recycling of polymer materials and wastes, especially those made up of polypropylene and polyester.

This report focuses on Recycled PET Chips. PET, or polyethylene tephthalate, is semi-rigid to rigid, depending on thickness. It makes a good barrier method, especially for use in water bottles, soft and fizzy drink bottles, pots, tubs, oven ready trays, jam jars soft drink bottles. PET can be produced in a thin film, such as that which is used to make Mylar. It is also used for flexible food packaging. When recycled, it is made into fiberfill, carpeting, or non-food containers and bottles.

This report focuses on the Recycled PET Chips in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Types can be divided into:

• Clear Chip

• Brown Chip

• Green Chip

• Blue Chip

• Other

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

• Bottles

• Sheet

• Fiber

• Strapping

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

