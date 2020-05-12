COVID-19 Impact on Global Recycled Plastics Market 2020: Industry Share, Trends, Growth and SWOT Analysis by Top Vendors and Forecast Research to 2025

Recycled Plastics Market studies the plastics that made from post-consumer or post-industrial plastics instead of the virgin resin. The process of recycling used plastic from consumable products is an efficient means to reprocess the material into useful products.

Recycled plastics can be used in various fields, like Packaging, Construction, Textile Fiber / Clothing, Landscaping / Street Furniture, etc. Packaging is the largest application of recycled plastics with market share of 45.98% in 2016.

Recycled plastics can be classified as PET, PP, HDPE, LDPE and others in terms of material type. HDPE and PET are the major kind of recycled plastics. The market of recycled plastic is highly separated, with China, USA and Europe as the major producing area.

The market of recycled plastic is highly fragmented with a tail of manufacturers. As the largest production area of recycled plastics, there are more than 3000 companies supply recycled plastics. The market concentration in developed areas is higher comparatively.

Leading suppliers in the worldwide are Clear Path Recycling, Clean Tech Incorporated, Mohawk Industries Incorporated, CarbonLite Industries, Envision Plastics Industries, Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Incorporated, Greentech and Veolia Polymers, which takes a combined share of less than 5% in 2016.

Global Recycled Plastics Market is spread across 137 pages, profiling 23 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

Many different products make great sources of recyclable material, including: soda bottles, plastic packaging, sheets and pellets. Recycled plastic is used to make many different types of products. The type of product that is made out of recycled plastic depends on the type of plastic resin. There are several different types of plastic resin used to make different products, such as PET, PP, HDPE and LDPE.

The worldwide market for Recycled Plastics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Recycled Plastics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Types can be divided into:

• PET

• PP

• HDPE

• LDPE

• Others

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

• Packaging

• Construction

• Textile Fiber / Clothing

• Landscaping / Street Furniture

• Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

