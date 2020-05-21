COVID-19 Impact on HEARING AIDS MARKET 2020 IDENTIFIES THE KEY DRIVERS OF GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES, MAJOR COMPETITORS AND CHALLENGES OF THE KEY INDUSTRY PLAYERS FORECAST 2027

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Life science Industry, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Hearing aid market globally. This report on ‘Hearing aid market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Hearing aid is a medical device used to amplify the sound so that the person can clearly hear. Various hearing aids products available in the market are bone-anchored systems, canal hearing aids, in-the-ear (ITE) hearing aids, cochlear implants, behind-the-ear (BTE) hearing aids, and receiver-in-the-ear (RITE) hearing aids among others.



Technological advancements in hearing aids and rising incidences of hearing problems across the global population are the major drivers which are likely to propel the growth of Hearing aid market. Escalating levels of noise pollution globally and growing geriatric population are likely to add new opportunities for this market in the coming years.

The report also includes the profiles of key hearing aid manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are Zounds Hearing, Audina Hearing Instruments, Inc., Widex India Private Limited, Sonova, Sivantos Pte. Ltd., GN Store Nord A/S, MED-EL, William Demant Holding A/S, Cochlear Ltd., and Rion Co., Ltd. among Others. Table of Contents 1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Hearing Aids Market Landscape

4 Hearing Aids Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5 Hearing Aids Market – Global Analysis

6 Hearing Aids Market Revenue and Forecasts By Component

7 Hearing Aids Market Revenue and Forecasts By Technology

8 Hearing Aids Market Revenue and Forecasts By Application

9 Hearing Aids Market Revenue and Forecasts By Connectivity

10 North America Hearing Aids Market Revenue and Forecasts Country Analysis

11 Europe Hearing Aids Market Revenue and Forecasts Country Analysis

12 Asia Pacific Hearing Aids Market Revenue and Forecasts Country Analysis

13 Middle East and Africa (MEA) Hearing Aids Market Revenue and Forecasts Country Analysis

14 South and Central America Hearing Aids Market Revenue and Forecasts Country Analysis

15 Industry Landscape

16 Key Company Profiles

17 Appendix

17.1 About The Insight Partners

17.2 Glossary of Terms

17.3 Research Methodology Report Spotlights • Progressive industry trends in the global Hearing Aids market to help players develop effective long-term strategies

• Business growth strategies adopted by developed and developing markets

• Quantitative analysis of the Hearing Aids market from 2020 to 2027

• Estimation of Hearing Aids demand across various industries

• PEST analysis to illustrate the efficacy of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry to predict market growth

• Recent developments to understand the competitive market scenario and Hearing Aids demand

• Market trends and outlook coupled with factors driving and restraining the growth of the Hearing Aids market

• Decision-making process by understanding strategies that underpin commercial interest with regard to Hearing Aids market growth

• Detailed overview and segmentation of the global Hearing Aids market, as well as its dynamics in the industry

• Hearing Aids market size in various regions with promising growth opportunities

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Hearing Aid Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the hearing aid industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global hearing aid market with detailed market segmentation by products, technology, and geography. The global hearing aid market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Market segmentation:

Hearing Aids Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Products (Bone-Anchored Systems, Canal Hearing Aids, In-The-Ear (ITE) Hearing Aids, Cochlear Implants, Behind-The-Ear (BTE) Hearing Aids, Receiver-In-The-Ear (RITE) Hearing Aids, and Others); and Technology (Digital Hearing Aids and Conventional Hearing Aids)

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

