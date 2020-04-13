COVID-19 Impact on High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market – Identify Which Types of Companies Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market: Chongqing Haifu Medical Technology, Profound Medical, InSightec, Shanghai A&S, SonaCare Medical, EDAP TMS, Changjiangyuan Technology Development, Theraclion, Wikkon, Alpinion Medical Systems, Mianyang Sonic Electronic Ltd.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Segmentation By Product: Ultrasound-Guided, MR-Guided

Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Segmentation By Application: Female Disease, Male Disease

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Ultrasound-Guided

1.4.3 MR-Guided

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Female Disease

1.5.3 Male Disease

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Industry

1.6.1.1 High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Production by Regions

4.1 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 South Korea

4.5.1 South Korea High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 South Korea High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.5.4 South Korea High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 Israel

4.6.1 Israel High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 Israel High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in Israel

4.6.4 Israel High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 UAE

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Chongqing Haifu Medical Technology

8.1.1 Chongqing Haifu Medical Technology Corporation Information

8.1.2 Chongqing Haifu Medical Technology Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Chongqing Haifu Medical Technology Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Chongqing Haifu Medical Technology Product Description

8.1.5 Chongqing Haifu Medical Technology Recent Development

8.2 Profound Medical

8.2.1 Profound Medical Corporation Information

8.2.2 Profound Medical Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Profound Medical Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Profound Medical Product Description

8.2.5 Profound Medical Recent Development

8.3 InSightec

8.3.1 InSightec Corporation Information

8.3.2 InSightec Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 InSightec Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 InSightec Product Description

8.3.5 InSightec Recent Development

8.4 Shanghai A&S

8.4.1 Shanghai A&S Corporation Information

8.4.2 Shanghai A&S Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Shanghai A&S Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Shanghai A&S Product Description

8.4.5 Shanghai A&S Recent Development

8.5 SonaCare Medical

8.5.1 SonaCare Medical Corporation Information

8.5.2 SonaCare Medical Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 SonaCare Medical Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 SonaCare Medical Product Description

8.5.5 SonaCare Medical Recent Development

8.6 EDAP TMS

8.6.1 EDAP TMS Corporation Information

8.6.2 EDAP TMS Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 EDAP TMS Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 EDAP TMS Product Description

8.6.5 EDAP TMS Recent Development

8.7 Changjiangyuan Technology Development

8.7.1 Changjiangyuan Technology Development Corporation Information

8.7.2 Changjiangyuan Technology Development Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Changjiangyuan Technology Development Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Changjiangyuan Technology Development Product Description

8.7.5 Changjiangyuan Technology Development Recent Development

8.8 Theraclion

8.8.1 Theraclion Corporation Information

8.8.2 Theraclion Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Theraclion Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Theraclion Product Description

8.8.5 Theraclion Recent Development

8.9 Wikkon

8.9.1 Wikkon Corporation Information

8.9.2 Wikkon Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Wikkon Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Wikkon Product Description

8.9.5 Wikkon Recent Development

8.10 Alpinion Medical Systems

8.10.1 Alpinion Medical Systems Corporation Information

8.10.2 Alpinion Medical Systems Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Alpinion Medical Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Alpinion Medical Systems Product Description

8.10.5 Alpinion Medical Systems Recent Development

8.11 Mianyang Sonic Electronic Ltd.

8.11.1 Mianyang Sonic Electronic Ltd. Corporation Information

8.11.2 Mianyang Sonic Electronic Ltd. Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 Mianyang Sonic Electronic Ltd. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Mianyang Sonic Electronic Ltd. Product Description

8.11.5 Mianyang Sonic Electronic Ltd. Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 South Korea

9.3.5 Israel

10 High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Sales Channels

11.2.2 High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Distributors

11.3 High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

