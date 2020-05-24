Covid-19 Impact on Industrial Internet Chip Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Industrial Internet Chip market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Industrial Internet Chip market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The internet chip includes hardware such as processors, sensors, connectivity ICs, memory devices, and logic devices, which are used to run the internet-enabled devices. It helps connect the two worlds physical and virtual with the help of cloud connectivity. The huge RandD in this field promises for the better future with improved lifestyle.

The demand for industrial internet chip technology is expected to rise globally in the next 4-5 years, owing to various factors, such as growth in needs for application-based microcontrollers, use of IPV6 addresses for better security, rise in need for wearable devices, and increase in cheaper wireless sensor networks.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include ARM, Cisco Systems, Intel Corporation, General Electric, Rockwell Automation, ABB, Texas Instrumentsorporated, Dessault Systemes, Honeywell International, Huawei Technologies, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Processor

Sensor

Connectivity IC

Memory Device

Logic Device

Based on the Application:

Consumer Electronics

IT and Telecommunication Industrial

Automotive and Transport

Healthcare

Aerospace and Defense

Others

