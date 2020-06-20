Covid-19 Impact on Infusion Pump Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Infusion Pump market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Infusion Pump market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Traditional medical infusion pumps are employed in a range of applications and settings from basic fluids for hydration to administering pain medications and antibiotics. Such pumps have been used in long-term care settings, hospitals, physician’s offices, and home settings. This can be further broken out to uses specifically in the emergency department, operating room, and neonate department.

This device is a high-interest area for several companies, given the aging of the population and the increased need for services in the healthcare area. The report outlines the important types of infusion pumps, projects sales and discusses the key competitors that make and offer pumps for sale.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Infusion Pump. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Infusion Pump was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Infusion Pump is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Infusion Pump, including the following market information:

Global Infusion Pump Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Infusion Pump Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Infusion Pump Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Infusion Pump Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), B. Braun Melsungen, Baxter International, Fresenius Kabi, ICU Medical, Medtronic, Moog Inc. (Moog), Smiths Medical (A Division of Smiths Group PLC), Terumo Corporation, Roche Diagnostics (A Division of F. Hoffmann-LA Roche Ltd.), Halyard Health, Mindray Medical International Limited, Micrel Medical Devices, Insulet Corporation, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Devices

Accessories/Consumables

Based on the Application:

Chemotherapy/Oncology

Diabetes

Gastroenterology

Analgesia/Pain Management

Pediatrics/Neonatology

Hematology

Other Applications

