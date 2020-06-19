COVID-19 Impact on Medical Power Supply Market in North American Top Companies Analysis To Grow Your Business by 2027

North American Medical Power Supply Market Report provides an overview of the market based on key parameters such as market size, sales, sales analysis and key drivers. The market size of the market is expected to grow on a large scale during the forecast period (2020-2027). This report covers the impact of the latest COVID-19 on the market. The coronavirus epidemic (COVID-19) has affected all aspects of life around the world. This has changed some of the market situation. The main purpose of the research report is to provide users with a broad view of the market. Initial and future assessments of rapidly changing market scenarios and their impact are covered in the report.

Medical power supply is a small device that supplies power in form of electricity to medical devices. The primary function of a power supply is to convert one form of electrical energy to another.

Download Report Sample @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2865

These medical power supply devices must be specially designed to meet the IEC60601 medical equipment safety standard. These standalone devices can be used in an extensive range of medical applications. At times, they are integrated into larger devices/equipment.

The North America medical power supply market is segmented on the basis of technology, type, application, and region.

Based on technology, it is bifurcated into AC-DC power supply and DC-DC power supply.

Based on type, it is divided into enclosed, open frame, external, u-bracket, configurable and encapsulated.

In terms of application, the market is divided into diagnostic equipment, medical monitoring equipment, home patient care, dental equipment, and surgical equipment. Based on diagnostic equipment, the market is segmented into magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), X-RAY, computed tomography (CT), positron emission tomography (PET), ultrasound, blood analyzers, and others. In terms of medical monitoring equipment, it is sub-divided into multi-parameter monitors, blood pressure monitors, anesthesia monitors, magnetoencephalography (MEG), electroencephalogram (EEG), electrocardiogram (ECG), and others. Based on home patient care, it is further classified into positive airway pressure (PAP) devices, infusion pumps, ventricular assist device (VAD), pulse oximeters, portable suction device, portable nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, ventilators, dialysis devices, and others. Based on dental equipment, it is categorized into CAD/CAM systems, oral care equipment, digital radiology equipment, dental chairs, dental X-ray machines, and others. In terms of surgical equipment, it is further segmented into ophthalmic surgery equipment, surgical laser, robotic surgical devices, cosmetic surgery equipment, and others.

By geography, the North America market is across U.S., Mexico, and Canada.

Inquire before buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2865

The Major Key Players Are:

PowerBox Systems, SynQor, SL Power Electronics Corp., Wall Industries, Inc., TDK Lambda Corpopration, Emerson Network Power Pvt Ltd., Astrodyne Corporation, ICCNexergy Inc., Delta Electronics, Inc., GlobTek, Inc., and Mean Well Enterprises Co., Ltd.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts, and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.

Contact:

David Correa

Portland, OR, United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research