COVID-19 Impact on MENSTRUAL CUPS MARKET TO 2027: LEADING COUNTRIES, GROWTH, DRIVERS, RISKS, OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST & TOP VENDORS ANALYSIS

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Life science Industry, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Menstrual Cup market globally. This report on ‘Menstrual Cup market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The Menstrual Cup market is expected to reach US$ 636.16 Mn in 2027 from US$ 406.70 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.9% from 2019-2027.



Market Insights

Infections Due to Sanitary Pads and Tampons

Menstruation is still considered as a taboo in many countries across the world and hence is a big hurdle in the management of menstrual hygiene. In rural areas of developing countries, women are not aware of menstruation and thus face many challenges and difficulties at home, schools, and workplaces. Women are less aware of the infections caused due to poor menstrual hygiene. An excessively damp pad can cause urinary tract and vaginal infections. Sanitary napkins also cause a rash, which further leads to itching, swelling, and redness. Using unclean pads can lead to fungal infections. Using a pad for a long time can cause vaginal yeast infections and rashes.

If tampons are inserted for an extended period, it causes toxic shock syndrome, due to which the bacteria infiltrate the body, which further leads to severe infection. Tampons cause Toxic Shock Syndrome, which is caused due to overgrowth of bacteria called Staphylococcus aureus or staph that release poisonous substances into the body. Some women forget tampons inside, which can be disastrous.

Thus such infections due to sanitary pads and tampons enhance the adoption of menstrual cup that proportionally helps to upsurge the market growth during the forecast period.

Strategic Insights

Some of the activities undertaken by the companies, which have promoted its growth are, majorly organic developments. Companies such as Diva International Inc. and Lunette among others have been implementing various strategies that have helped the growth of the company and in turn have brought about various changes in the menstrual cup market. The companies have utilized strategies such as product launches, and approvals of their product portfolio and area expansion for the growth of their organizations.

Key Players

Diva International Inc.

Lunette Menstrual Cup

The Keeper Inc.

Mooncup Ltd

Anigan Inc.

Procter & Gamble

Me Luna

YUUKI COMPANY S.R.O.

Silky Cup

Earth Care Solution

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020–2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period? What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Menstrual Cups market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Menstrual Cups market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Menstrual Cups market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Menstrual Cups market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Menstrual Cups market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Menstrual Cups market segments and regions.

Our reports will help clients solve the following issues: –

Insecurity about the future:

Our research and insights help our clients anticipate upcoming revenue compartments and growth ranges. This will help our clients invest or divest their assets.

Understanding market opinions:

It is extremely vital to have an impartial understanding of market opinions for a strategy. Our insights provide a keen view on the market sentiment. We keep this reconnaissance by engaging with Key Opinion Leaders of a value chain of each industry we track.

Understanding the most reliable investment centers:

Our research ranks investment centers of market by considering their future demands, returns, and profit margins. Our clients can focus on most prominent investment centers by procuring our market research.

Evaluating potential business partners:

Our research and insights help our clients identify compatible business partners.

Menstrual Cups Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

