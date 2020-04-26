COVID-19 Impact on Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller – Identify Which Types of Companies Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19

Complete study of the global Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller market include _Hunter Industries, Toro, Rain Bird, Scotts Miracle-Gro, HydroPoint Data Systems, Galcon, Weathermatic, Skydrop, GreenIQ, Rachio, Calsense, Netafim, Orbit Irrigation Products Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller industry.

Global Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Market Segment By Type:

, Weather-based Controllers, Sensor-based Controllers

Global Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Market Segment By Application:

, Golf Courses, Commercial, Residential

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller market?

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Weather-based Controllers

1.4.3 Sensor-based Controllers

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Golf Courses

1.5.3 Commercial

1.5.4 Residential

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Industry

1.6.1.1 Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 3 Global Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller by Country

6.1.1 North America Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Market Facts & Figures by Application 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller by Country

7.1.1 Europe Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Market Facts & Figures by Application 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Market Facts & Figures by Application 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Market Facts & Figures by Application 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 UAE

10.2 Middle East and Africa Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Market Facts & Figures by Application 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Hunter Industries

11.1.1 Hunter Industries Corporation Information

11.1.2 Hunter Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Hunter Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Hunter Industries Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Products Offered

11.1.5 Hunter Industries Recent Development

11.2 Toro

11.2.1 Toro Corporation Information

11.2.2 Toro Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Toro Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Toro Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Products Offered

11.2.5 Toro Recent Development

11.3 Rain Bird

11.3.1 Rain Bird Corporation Information

11.3.2 Rain Bird Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Rain Bird Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Rain Bird Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Products Offered

11.3.5 Rain Bird Recent Development

11.4 Scotts Miracle-Gro

11.4.1 Scotts Miracle-Gro Corporation Information

11.4.2 Scotts Miracle-Gro Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Scotts Miracle-Gro Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Scotts Miracle-Gro Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Products Offered

11.4.5 Scotts Miracle-Gro Recent Development

11.5 HydroPoint Data Systems

11.5.1 HydroPoint Data Systems Corporation Information

11.5.2 HydroPoint Data Systems Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 HydroPoint Data Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 HydroPoint Data Systems Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Products Offered

11.5.5 HydroPoint Data Systems Recent Development

11.6 Galcon

11.6.1 Galcon Corporation Information

11.6.2 Galcon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Galcon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Galcon Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Products Offered

11.6.5 Galcon Recent Development

11.7 Weathermatic

11.7.1 Weathermatic Corporation Information

11.7.2 Weathermatic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Weathermatic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Weathermatic Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Products Offered

11.7.5 Weathermatic Recent Development

11.8 Skydrop

11.8.1 Skydrop Corporation Information

11.8.2 Skydrop Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Skydrop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Skydrop Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Products Offered

11.8.5 Skydrop Recent Development

11.9 GreenIQ

11.9.1 GreenIQ Corporation Information

11.9.2 GreenIQ Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 GreenIQ Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 GreenIQ Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Products Offered

11.9.5 GreenIQ Recent Development

11.10 Rachio

11.10.1 Rachio Corporation Information

11.10.2 Rachio Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Rachio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Rachio Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Products Offered

11.10.5 Rachio Recent Development

11.12 Netafim

11.12.1 Netafim Corporation Information

11.12.2 Netafim Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 Netafim Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Netafim Products Offered

11.12.5 Netafim Recent Development

11.13 Orbit Irrigation Products

11.13.1 Orbit Irrigation Products Corporation Information

11.13.2 Orbit Irrigation Products Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.13.3 Orbit Irrigation Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Orbit Irrigation Products Products Offered

11.13.5 Orbit Irrigation Products Recent Development 12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

