COVID-19 Impact on North America Colorectal Cancer Market 2020: Business Market Insights Starts Cheaper, Monthly/Yearly Subscription Plan for Market Research Industry

The rise of the is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of colorectal cancer, new product launches, and benefits offered by generic drugs that are boosting the market over the years. But, pricing pressure on drug manufacturers is likely to hinder the growth of the market in the future years.

Frequent diagnostic tests and drug launches drive the market for colorectal cancer drugs. Most of the major market players are involved in the manufacturing wide range of medicines and diagnostic tests that help in reducing the burden of colorectal cancer. For instance, in June 2019, Pfizer, Inc. launched ZIRABEV, a biosimilar to Avastin that helps in the treatment of five cancers, including colorectal cancer. Furthermore, the companies are also focused on the development of new diagnostic tests that will help in the accurate detection of colorectal cancer. For instance, in December 2016, Clinical Genomics, a private company developing evidence-based diagnostic tools for colorectal cancer, introduced Colvera, a blood-based diagnostic test for colorectal cancer recurrence monitoring. Similarly, June 2018, CellMax Life, one of the leading cancer diagnostics company launched Zenith, a US clinical study for the CellMax Life’s unique expertise in circulating tumor cells (CTC) intended for the diagnosis of colorectal cancer and others. Thus, the constant developments in colorectal cancer diagnostics and therapeutics are expected to accelerate the market growth during the forecast period.

In 2019, the US accounted for the largest market share in North America colorectal cancer market, and it is also expected to grow at a faster pace over the forecast period. US is an economically advanced country, and the country has the presence of various players that are well established in the pharmaceutical market. The companies are engaged in the research and development activities that are enabling them to develop the latest drugs for the disease, and increasing awareness about colorectal cancer in the country. Hence, considering the mentioned factors, the colorectal cancer market is expected to grow at a significant pace in the US during the forecast period.

NORTH AMERICA COLORECTAL CANCER – MARKET SEGMENTATION

North America Colorectal Cancer Market – By Modality

Diagnosis Type Immunohistochemistry Stool Test Flexible Sigmoidoscopy Colonoscopy CEA Test Others

Therapy Type Chemotherapy Alkylating Agent Antimetabolites Others Immunotherapy Panitumumab Cetuximab Bevacizumab Others Chemoprotectant Others



Imaging Type Computed Tomography (CT) Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Others



North America Colorectal Cancer Market – By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic and Research Laboratories

North America Colorectal Cancer Market – By Geography

North America

US Canada Mexico





Company Profiles

Epigenomics AG

Novigenix SA

Clinical Genomics Technologies Pty Ltd.

EDP Biotech Corporation

Volitionrx Limited

Abbott Laboratories

Amgen Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Bruker Corporation

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Natera, Inc.

Guardant Health, Inc.

