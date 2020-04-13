COVID-19 Impact on Targeted RNA Sequencing Market – Identify Which Types of Companies Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Targeted RNA Sequencing Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Targeted RNA Sequencing Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Targeted RNA Sequencing Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Targeted RNA Sequencing Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Targeted RNA Sequencing Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Targeted RNA Sequencing market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Targeted RNA Sequencing Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Targeted RNA Sequencing Market: Thermo Fisher, Illumina, Roche Holdings, BGI, Eurofins, LabCorp, Berry Genomics, Macrogen, GENEWIZ

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Targeted RNA Sequencing Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Global Targeted RNA Sequencing Market Segmentation By Product: enrichment approaches, amplicon-based approaches

Global Targeted RNA Sequencing Market Segmentation By Application: Research Institutes, Hospitals & Clinics, Biotechnology Company, Diagnostic Lab

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Targeted RNA Sequencing Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Targeted RNA Sequencing Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Targeted RNA Sequencing Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Targeted RNA Sequencing Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Targeted RNA Sequencing Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 enrichment approaches

1.4.3 amplicon-based approaches

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Targeted RNA Sequencing Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Research Institutes

1.5.3 Hospitals & Clinics

1.5.4 Biotechnology Company

1.5.5 Diagnostic Lab

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Targeted RNA Sequencing Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Targeted RNA Sequencing Industry

1.6.1.1 Targeted RNA Sequencing Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Targeted RNA Sequencing Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Targeted RNA Sequencing Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Targeted RNA Sequencing Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Targeted RNA Sequencing Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Targeted RNA Sequencing Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Targeted RNA Sequencing Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Targeted RNA Sequencing Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Targeted RNA Sequencing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Targeted RNA Sequencing Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Targeted RNA Sequencing Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Targeted RNA Sequencing Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Targeted RNA Sequencing Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Targeted RNA Sequencing Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Targeted RNA Sequencing Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Targeted RNA Sequencing Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Targeted RNA Sequencing Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Targeted RNA Sequencing Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Targeted RNA Sequencing Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Targeted RNA Sequencing Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Targeted RNA Sequencing Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Targeted RNA Sequencing Production by Regions

4.1 Global Targeted RNA Sequencing Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Targeted RNA Sequencing Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Targeted RNA Sequencing Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Targeted RNA Sequencing Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Targeted RNA Sequencing Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Targeted RNA Sequencing Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Targeted RNA Sequencing Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Targeted RNA Sequencing Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Targeted RNA Sequencing Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Targeted RNA Sequencing Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Targeted RNA Sequencing Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Targeted RNA Sequencing Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Targeted RNA Sequencing Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Targeted RNA Sequencing Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Targeted RNA Sequencing Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Targeted RNA Sequencing Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Targeted RNA Sequencing Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Targeted RNA Sequencing Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Targeted RNA Sequencing Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Targeted RNA Sequencing Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Targeted RNA Sequencing Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Targeted RNA Sequencing Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Targeted RNA Sequencing Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Targeted RNA Sequencing Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Targeted RNA Sequencing Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Targeted RNA Sequencing Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Targeted RNA Sequencing Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Targeted RNA Sequencing Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Targeted RNA Sequencing Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 UAE

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Targeted RNA Sequencing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Targeted RNA Sequencing Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Targeted RNA Sequencing Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Targeted RNA Sequencing Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Targeted RNA Sequencing Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Targeted RNA Sequencing Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Targeted RNA Sequencing Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Targeted RNA Sequencing Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Targeted RNA Sequencing Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Targeted RNA Sequencing Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Targeted RNA Sequencing Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Thermo Fisher

8.1.1 Thermo Fisher Corporation Information

8.1.2 Thermo Fisher Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Thermo Fisher Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Thermo Fisher Product Description

8.1.5 Thermo Fisher Recent Development

8.2 Illumina

8.2.1 Illumina Corporation Information

8.2.2 Illumina Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Illumina Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Illumina Product Description

8.2.5 Illumina Recent Development

8.3 Roche Holdings

8.3.1 Roche Holdings Corporation Information

8.3.2 Roche Holdings Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Roche Holdings Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Roche Holdings Product Description

8.3.5 Roche Holdings Recent Development

8.4 BGI

8.4.1 BGI Corporation Information

8.4.2 BGI Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 BGI Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 BGI Product Description

8.4.5 BGI Recent Development

8.5 Eurofins

8.5.1 Eurofins Corporation Information

8.5.2 Eurofins Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Eurofins Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Eurofins Product Description

8.5.5 Eurofins Recent Development

8.6 LabCorp

8.6.1 LabCorp Corporation Information

8.6.2 LabCorp Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 LabCorp Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 LabCorp Product Description

8.6.5 LabCorp Recent Development

8.7 Berry Genomics

8.7.1 Berry Genomics Corporation Information

8.7.2 Berry Genomics Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Berry Genomics Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Berry Genomics Product Description

8.7.5 Berry Genomics Recent Development

8.8 Macrogen

8.8.1 Macrogen Corporation Information

8.8.2 Macrogen Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Macrogen Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Macrogen Product Description

8.8.5 Macrogen Recent Development

8.9 GENEWIZ

8.9.1 GENEWIZ Corporation Information

8.9.2 GENEWIZ Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 GENEWIZ Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 GENEWIZ Product Description

8.9.5 GENEWIZ Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Targeted RNA Sequencing Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Targeted RNA Sequencing Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Targeted RNA Sequencing Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Targeted RNA Sequencing Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Targeted RNA Sequencing Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Targeted RNA Sequencing Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Targeted RNA Sequencing Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Targeted RNA Sequencing Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Targeted RNA Sequencing Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Targeted RNA Sequencing Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Targeted RNA Sequencing Sales Channels

11.2.2 Targeted RNA Sequencing Distributors

11.3 Targeted RNA Sequencing Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Targeted RNA Sequencing Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

