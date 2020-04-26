COVID-19 Impact on Tire OEM and Aftermarket – Identify Which Types of Companies Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19

Complete study of the global Tire OEM and Aftermarket market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Tire OEM and Aftermarket industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Tire OEM and Aftermarket production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Tire OEM and Aftermarket market include _, Bridgestone, Michelin, Goodyear, Continental Resources Inc, Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Pirelli, Hankook Tire, YOKOHAMA, Zhongce Rubber, Maxxis International, TOYO TIRE & RUBBER, GITI TIRE, Cooper Tire & Rubber, Apollo Tyres, MRF, KUMHO TIRE, Shandong Linglong Tire, Sailun Jinyu, Hengfeng, NEXEN TIRE Tire OEM and Aftermarket

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report: ( Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart ) :

https://www.qyresearch.com/index/detail/1654489/global-tire-oem-and-aftermarket-key-trends-and-opportunities-to-2026

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Tire OEM and Aftermarket industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Tire OEM and Aftermarket manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Tire OEM and Aftermarket industry.

Global Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Segment By Type:

, by Design, Radial Tire, Bias Tire, by Tire Type, Tube Tire, Tubeless Tire, by Pressure, High Pressure Tyre (0.45~0.7MPa), Low Pressure Tyre (0.15~0.45MPa), Extra Low Pressure Tyre(<0.15MPa)

Global Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Segment By Application:

, OEM, Aftermarket

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Tire OEM and Aftermarket industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key companies operating in the global Tire OEM and Aftermarket market include _, Bridgestone, Michelin, Goodyear, Continental Resources Inc, Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Pirelli, Hankook Tire, YOKOHAMA, Zhongce Rubber, Maxxis International, TOYO TIRE & RUBBER, GITI TIRE, Cooper Tire & Rubber, Apollo Tyres, MRF, KUMHO TIRE, Shandong Linglong Tire, Sailun Jinyu, Hengfeng, NEXEN TIRE Tire OEM and Aftermarket

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Tire OEM and Aftermarket market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Tire OEM and Aftermarket industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Tire OEM and Aftermarket market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Tire OEM and Aftermarket market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Tire OEM and Aftermarket market?

Enquire Customization in The Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1654489/global-tire-oem-and-aftermarket-key-trends-and-opportunities-to-2026

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Tire OEM and Aftermarket Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Radial Tire

1.4.3 Bias Tire

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size Growth Rate by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 OEM

1.5.3 Aftermarket

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trend

2.1 Global Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Tire OEM and Aftermarket Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Tire OEM and Aftermarket Historic Market Size by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Tire OEM and Aftermarket Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Tire OEM and Aftermarket Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competitor Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Tire OEM and Aftermarket Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Tire OEM and Aftermarket Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Tire OEM and Aftermarket Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players by Tire OEM and Aftermarket Revenue in 2019

3.3 Tire OEM and Aftermarket Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Tire OEM and Aftermarket Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Tire OEM and Aftermarket Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Tire OEM and Aftermarket Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Tire OEM and Aftermarket Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Tire OEM and Aftermarket Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Tire OEM and Aftermarket Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Tire OEM and Aftermarket Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 Key Tire OEM and Aftermarket Players Market Share in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Tire OEM and Aftermarket Sales by Country

6.3.2 North America Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

6.4 U.S. Market Size Analysis

6.4.1 U.S. Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size (2015-2026)

6.4.2 U.S. Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.4.3 U.S. Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

6.5 Canada Market Size Analysis

6.5.1 Canada Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size (2015-2026)

6.5.2 Canada Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.5.3 Canada Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size by Application (2015-2026) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Key Tire OEM and Aftermarket Players Market Share in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Tire OEM and Aftermarket Sales by Country

7.3.2 Europe Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

7.4 Germany Market Size Analysis

7.4.1 Germany Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size (2015-2026)

7.4.2 Germany Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

7.4.3 Germany Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.5 France Market Size Analysis

7.5.1 France Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size (2015-2026)

7.5.2 France Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

7.5.3 France Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.6 U.K. Market Size Analysis

7.6.1 U.K. Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size (2015-2026)

7.6.2 U.K. Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

7.6.3 U.K. Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.7 Italy Market Size Analysis

7.7.1 Italy Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size (2015-2026)

7.7.2 Italy Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

7.7.3 Italy Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.8 Russia Market Size Analysis

7.8.1 Russia Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size (2015-2026)

7.8.2 Russia Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

7.8.3 Russia Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size by Application (2015-2026) 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 Key Tire OEM and Aftermarket Players Market Share in Asia-Pacific (2019-2020)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size by Country

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Tire OEM and Aftermarket Sales by Country

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

8.4 China Market Size Analysis

8.4.1 China Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size (2015-2026)

8.4.2 China Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.4.3 China Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.5 Japan Market Size Analysis

8.5.1 Japan Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size (2015-2026)

8.5.2 Japan Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.5.3 Japan Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.6 South Korea Market Size Analysis

8.6.1 South Korea Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size (2015-2026)

8.6.2 South Korea Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.6.3 South Korea Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.7 India Market Size Analysis

8.7.1 India Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size (2015-2026)

8.7.2 India Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.7.3 India Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.8 Australia Market Size Analysis

8.8.1 Australia Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size (2015-2026)

8.8.2 Australia Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.8.3 Australia Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.9 Taiwan Market Size Analysis

8.9.1 Taiwan Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size (2015-2026)

8.9.2 Taiwan Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.9.3 Taiwan Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.10 Indonesia Market Size Analysis

8.10.1 Indonesia Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size (2015-2026)

8.10.2 Indonesia Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.10.3 Indonesia Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.11 Thailand Market Size Analysis

8.11.1 Thailand Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size (2015-2026)

8.11.2 Thailand Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.11.3 Thailand Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.12 Malaysia Market Size Analysis

8.12.1 Malaysia Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size (2015-2026)

8.12.2 Malaysia Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.12.3 Malaysia Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.13 Philippines Market Size Analysis

8.13.1 Philippines Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size (2015-2026)

8.13.2 Philippines Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.13.3 Philippines Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.14 Vietnam Market Size Analysis

8.14.1 Vietnam Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size (2015-2026)

8.14.2 Vietnam Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.14.3 Vietnam Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size by Application (2015-2026) 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Key Tire OEM and Aftermarket Players Market Share in Latin America (2019-2020)

9.3 Latin America Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Tire OEM and Aftermarket Sales by Country

9.3.2 Latin America Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

9.4 Mexico Market Size Analysis

9.4.1 Mexico Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size (2015-2026)

9.4.2 Mexico Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

9.4.3 Mexico Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

9.5 Brazil Market Size Analysis

9.5.1 Brazil Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size (2015-2026)

9.5.2 Brazil Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

9.5.3 Brazil Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

9.6 Argentina Market Size Analysis

9.6.1 Argentina Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size (2015-2026)

9.6.2 Argentina Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

9.6.3 Argentina Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size by Application (2015-2026) 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Key Tire OEM and Aftermarket Players Market Share in Middle East & Africa (2019-2020)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Tire OEM and Aftermarket Sales by Country

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Turkey Market Size Analysis

10.4.1 Turkey Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size (2015-2026)

10.4.2 Turkey Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

10.4.3 Turkey Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

10.5 Saudi Arabia Market Size Analysis

10.5.1 Saudi Arabia Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size (2015-2026)

10.5.2 Saudi Arabia Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

10.5.3 Saudi Arabia Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

10.6 UAE Market Size Analysis

10.6.1 UAE Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size (2015-2026)

10.6.2 UAE Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

10.6.3 UAE Tire OEM and Aftermarket Market Size by Application (2015-2026) 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Bridgestone

11.1.1 Bridgestone Company Details

11.1.2 Bridgestone Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.1.3 Bridgestone Introduction

11.1.4 Bridgestone Revenue in Tire OEM and Aftermarket Business (2015-2020)

11.1.5 Bridgestone Recent Development

11.2 Michelin

11.2.1 Michelin Company Details

11.2.2 Michelin Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.2.3 Michelin Introduction

11.2.4 Michelin Revenue in Tire OEM and Aftermarket Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Michelin Recent Development

11.3 Goodyear

11.3.1 Goodyear Company Details

11.3.2 Goodyear Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.3.3 Goodyear Introduction

11.3.4 Goodyear Revenue in Tire OEM and Aftermarket Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Goodyear Recent Development

11.4 Continental Resources Inc

11.4.1 Continental Resources Inc Company Details

11.4.2 Continental Resources Inc Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.4.3 Continental Resources Inc Introduction

11.4.4 Continental Resources Inc Revenue in Tire OEM and Aftermarket Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Continental Resources Inc Recent Development

11.5 Sumitomo Rubber Industries

11.5.1 Sumitomo Rubber Industries Company Details

11.5.2 Sumitomo Rubber Industries Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.5.3 Sumitomo Rubber Industries Introduction

11.5.4 Sumitomo Rubber Industries Revenue in Tire OEM and Aftermarket Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Sumitomo Rubber Industries Recent Development

11.6 Pirelli

11.6.1 Pirelli Company Details

11.6.2 Pirelli Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.6.3 Pirelli Introduction

11.6.4 Pirelli Revenue in Tire OEM and Aftermarket Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Pirelli Recent Development

11.7 Hankook Tire

11.7.1 Hankook Tire Company Details

11.7.2 Hankook Tire Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.7.3 Hankook Tire Introduction

11.7.4 Hankook Tire Revenue in Tire OEM and Aftermarket Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Hankook Tire Recent Development

11.8 YOKOHAMA

11.8.1 YOKOHAMA Company Details

11.8.2 YOKOHAMA Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.8.3 YOKOHAMA Introduction

11.8.4 YOKOHAMA Revenue in Tire OEM and Aftermarket Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 YOKOHAMA Recent Development

11.9 Zhongce Rubber

11.9.1 Zhongce Rubber Company Details

11.9.2 Zhongce Rubber Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.9.3 Zhongce Rubber Introduction

11.9.4 Zhongce Rubber Revenue in Tire OEM and Aftermarket Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Zhongce Rubber Recent Development

11.10 Maxxis International

11.10.1 Maxxis International Company Details

11.10.2 Maxxis International Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.10.3 Maxxis International Introduction

11.10.4 Maxxis International Revenue in Tire OEM and Aftermarket Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 Maxxis International Recent Development

11.11 TOYO TIRE & RUBBER

11.11.1 TOYO TIRE & RUBBER Company Details

11.11.2 TOYO TIRE & RUBBER Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.11.3 TOYO TIRE & RUBBER Introduction

11.11.4 TOYO TIRE & RUBBER Revenue in Tire OEM and Aftermarket Business (2015-2020)

11.11.5 TOYO TIRE & RUBBER Recent Development

11.12 GITI TIRE

11.12.1 GITI TIRE Company Details

11.12.2 GITI TIRE Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.12.3 GITI TIRE Introduction

11.12.4 GITI TIRE Revenue in Tire OEM and Aftermarket Business (2015-2020)

11.12.5 GITI TIRE Recent Development

11.13 Cooper Tire & Rubber

11.13.1 Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Details

11.13.2 Cooper Tire & Rubber Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.13.3 Cooper Tire & Rubber Introduction

11.13.4 Cooper Tire & Rubber Revenue in Tire OEM and Aftermarket Business (2015-2020)

11.13.5 Cooper Tire & Rubber Recent Development

11.14 Apollo Tyres

11.14.1 Apollo Tyres Company Details

11.14.2 Apollo Tyres Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.14.3 Apollo Tyres Introduction

11.14.4 Apollo Tyres Revenue in Tire OEM and Aftermarket Business (2015-2020)

11.14.5 Apollo Tyres Recent Development

11.15 MRF

11.15.1 MRF Company Details

11.15.2 MRF Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.15.3 MRF Introduction

11.15.4 MRF Revenue in Tire OEM and Aftermarket Business (2015-2020)

11.15.5 MRF Recent Development

11.16 KUMHO TIRE

11.16.1 KUMHO TIRE Company Details

11.16.2 KUMHO TIRE Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.16.3 KUMHO TIRE Introduction

11.16.4 KUMHO TIRE Revenue in Tire OEM and Aftermarket Business (2015-2020)

11.16.5 KUMHO TIRE Recent Development

11.17 Shandong Linglong Tire

11.17.1 Shandong Linglong Tire Company Details

11.17.2 Shandong Linglong Tire Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.17.3 Shandong Linglong Tire Introduction

11.17.4 Shandong Linglong Tire Revenue in Tire OEM and Aftermarket Business (2015-2020)

11.17.5 Shandong Linglong Tire Recent Development

11.18 Sailun Jinyu

11.18.1 Sailun Jinyu Company Details

11.18.2 Sailun Jinyu Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.18.3 Sailun Jinyu Introduction

11.18.4 Sailun Jinyu Revenue in Tire OEM and Aftermarket Business (2015-2020)

11.18.5 Sailun Jinyu Recent Development

11.19 Hengfeng

11.19.1 Hengfeng Company Details

11.19.2 Hengfeng Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.19.3 Hengfeng Introduction

11.19.4 Hengfeng Revenue in Tire OEM and Aftermarket Business (2015-2020)

11.19.5 Hengfeng Recent Development

11.20 NEXEN TIRE

11.20.1 NEXEN TIRE Company Details

11.20.2 NEXEN TIRE Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.20.3 NEXEN TIRE Introduction

11.20.4 NEXEN TIRE Revenue in Tire OEM and Aftermarket Business (2015-2020)

11.20.5 NEXEN TIRE Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusion 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.