COVID-19 Impact on TRANSPLANT DIAGNOSTICS MARKET 2020 OVERVIEW, SIGNIFICANCE AND OUTLOOK BY TOP PLAYERS THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC., ABBOTT, ILLUMINA, INC., F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD,. AND OTHERS

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Life science Industry, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Transplant Diagnostics market globally. This report on ‘Transplant Diagnostics market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Market Overview:

The global transplant diagnostics market accounted to US$ 789.88 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 1,542.89 Mn by 2027.

Key Competitors In Transplant Diagnostics Market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott, Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd,. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., bioMérieux SA, QIAGEN, Hologic Inc., Luminex Corporation, Omixon Inc.

Market segmentation:

By Product & Services Instruments, Reagents & Consumables, Software & Services

By Type Solid Organ Transplantation, Lung Transplantation, Liver Transplantation, Kidney Transplantation, Heart Transplantation, Other Solid Organ Transplantations, Soft Tissue Transplantation, Stem Cell Transplantation

By Technology Molecular Assays, Sequencing-Based Molecular Assays, Next-Generation Sequencing, Sanger Sequencing, Other Sequencing-Based Molecular Assays, PCR-Based Molecular Assays, Real-Time PCR, Sequence-Specific Primer-PCR, Other PCR-Based Molecular Assays, Non-Molecular Assays

By Application Diagnostic Applications, Pre-Transplantation Diagnostics, Post-Transplantation Diagnostics, Research Applications

By End User Hospitals & Transplant Centers, Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes, Independent Reference Laboratories, Diagnostic Applications

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

