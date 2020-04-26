COVID-19 Impact on Vehicle Tire OEM – Identify Which Types of Companies Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19

Complete study of the global Vehicle Tire OEM market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Vehicle Tire OEM industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Vehicle Tire OEM production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Vehicle Tire OEM market include _, Bridgestone Corp., Michelin SCA, Goodyear Tyre & Rubber Co., Continental AG, Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd., Pirelli & C. SpA, Zhongce Rubber Company, Cheng Shin Rubber Industry Co., MRF LTD, Toyo Tire & Rubber Co., Ltd, Cooper Tire and Rubber Company, Apollo Tyres Ltd, Nokian Tyres plc Vehicle Tire OEM

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Vehicle Tire OEM industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Vehicle Tire OEM manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Vehicle Tire OEM industry.

Global Vehicle Tire OEM Market Segment By Type:

, by Design, Radial Tire, Bias Tire, by Tire Type, Tube Tire, Tubeless Tire

Global Vehicle Tire OEM Market Segment By Application:

, PC, LT, TB, AG, OTR, ID, AC, MC

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Vehicle Tire OEM industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Vehicle Tire OEM market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Vehicle Tire OEM industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Vehicle Tire OEM market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Vehicle Tire OEM market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Vehicle Tire OEM market?

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Vehicle Tire OEM Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Radial Tire

1.4.3 Bias Tire

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size Growth Rate by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 PC

1.5.3 LT

1.5.4 TB

1.5.5 AG

1.5.6 OTR

1.5.7 ID

1.5.8 AC

1.5.9 MC

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trend

2.1 Global Vehicle Tire OEM Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Vehicle Tire OEM Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Vehicle Tire OEM Historic Market Size by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Vehicle Tire OEM Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Vehicle Tire OEM Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Vehicle Tire OEM Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competitor Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Vehicle Tire OEM Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Vehicle Tire OEM Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Vehicle Tire OEM Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Vehicle Tire OEM Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Vehicle Tire OEM Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Vehicle Tire OEM Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players by Vehicle Tire OEM Revenue in 2019

3.3 Vehicle Tire OEM Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Vehicle Tire OEM Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Vehicle Tire OEM Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Vehicle Tire OEM Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Vehicle Tire OEM Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Vehicle Tire OEM Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Vehicle Tire OEM Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Vehicle Tire OEM Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Vehicle Tire OEM Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 Key Vehicle Tire OEM Players Market Share in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Vehicle Tire OEM Sales by Country

6.3.2 North America Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

6.4 U.S. Market Size Analysis

6.4.1 U.S. Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size (2015-2026)

6.4.2 U.S. Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.4.3 U.S. Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

6.5 Canada Market Size Analysis

6.5.1 Canada Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size (2015-2026)

6.5.2 Canada Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.5.3 Canada Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size by Application (2015-2026) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Key Vehicle Tire OEM Players Market Share in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Vehicle Tire OEM Sales by Country

7.3.2 Europe Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

7.4 Germany Market Size Analysis

7.4.1 Germany Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size (2015-2026)

7.4.2 Germany Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

7.4.3 Germany Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.5 France Market Size Analysis

7.5.1 France Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size (2015-2026)

7.5.2 France Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

7.5.3 France Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.6 U.K. Market Size Analysis

7.6.1 U.K. Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size (2015-2026)

7.6.2 U.K. Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

7.6.3 U.K. Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.7 Italy Market Size Analysis

7.7.1 Italy Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size (2015-2026)

7.7.2 Italy Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

7.7.3 Italy Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.8 Russia Market Size Analysis

7.8.1 Russia Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size (2015-2026)

7.8.2 Russia Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

7.8.3 Russia Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size by Application (2015-2026) 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 Key Vehicle Tire OEM Players Market Share in Asia-Pacific (2019-2020)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size by Country

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Vehicle Tire OEM Sales by Country

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

8.4 China Market Size Analysis

8.4.1 China Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size (2015-2026)

8.4.2 China Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.4.3 China Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.5 Japan Market Size Analysis

8.5.1 Japan Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size (2015-2026)

8.5.2 Japan Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.5.3 Japan Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.6 South Korea Market Size Analysis

8.6.1 South Korea Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size (2015-2026)

8.6.2 South Korea Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.6.3 South Korea Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.7 India Market Size Analysis

8.7.1 India Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size (2015-2026)

8.7.2 India Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.7.3 India Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.8 Australia Market Size Analysis

8.8.1 Australia Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size (2015-2026)

8.8.2 Australia Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.8.3 Australia Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.9 Taiwan Market Size Analysis

8.9.1 Taiwan Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size (2015-2026)

8.9.2 Taiwan Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.9.3 Taiwan Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.10 Indonesia Market Size Analysis

8.10.1 Indonesia Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size (2015-2026)

8.10.2 Indonesia Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.10.3 Indonesia Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.11 Thailand Market Size Analysis

8.11.1 Thailand Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size (2015-2026)

8.11.2 Thailand Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.11.3 Thailand Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.12 Malaysia Market Size Analysis

8.12.1 Malaysia Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size (2015-2026)

8.12.2 Malaysia Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.12.3 Malaysia Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.13 Philippines Market Size Analysis

8.13.1 Philippines Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size (2015-2026)

8.13.2 Philippines Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.13.3 Philippines Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.14 Vietnam Market Size Analysis

8.14.1 Vietnam Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size (2015-2026)

8.14.2 Vietnam Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.14.3 Vietnam Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size by Application (2015-2026) 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Key Vehicle Tire OEM Players Market Share in Latin America (2019-2020)

9.3 Latin America Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Vehicle Tire OEM Sales by Country

9.3.2 Latin America Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

9.4 Mexico Market Size Analysis

9.4.1 Mexico Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size (2015-2026)

9.4.2 Mexico Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

9.4.3 Mexico Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

9.5 Brazil Market Size Analysis

9.5.1 Brazil Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size (2015-2026)

9.5.2 Brazil Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

9.5.3 Brazil Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

9.6 Argentina Market Size Analysis

9.6.1 Argentina Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size (2015-2026)

9.6.2 Argentina Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

9.6.3 Argentina Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size by Application (2015-2026) 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Key Vehicle Tire OEM Players Market Share in Middle East & Africa (2019-2020)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Vehicle Tire OEM Sales by Country

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Turkey Market Size Analysis

10.4.1 Turkey Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size (2015-2026)

10.4.2 Turkey Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

10.4.3 Turkey Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

10.5 Saudi Arabia Market Size Analysis

10.5.1 Saudi Arabia Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size (2015-2026)

10.5.2 Saudi Arabia Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

10.5.3 Saudi Arabia Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

10.6 UAE Market Size Analysis

10.6.1 UAE Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size (2015-2026)

10.6.2 UAE Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

10.6.3 UAE Vehicle Tire OEM Market Size by Application (2015-2026) 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Bridgestone Corp.

11.1.1 Bridgestone Corp. Company Details

11.1.2 Bridgestone Corp. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.1.3 Bridgestone Corp. Introduction

11.1.4 Bridgestone Corp. Revenue in Vehicle Tire OEM Business (2015-2020)

11.1.5 Bridgestone Corp. Recent Development

11.2 Michelin SCA

11.2.1 Michelin SCA Company Details

11.2.2 Michelin SCA Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.2.3 Michelin SCA Introduction

11.2.4 Michelin SCA Revenue in Vehicle Tire OEM Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Michelin SCA Recent Development

11.3 Goodyear Tyre & Rubber Co.

11.3.1 Goodyear Tyre & Rubber Co. Company Details

11.3.2 Goodyear Tyre & Rubber Co. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.3.3 Goodyear Tyre & Rubber Co. Introduction

11.3.4 Goodyear Tyre & Rubber Co. Revenue in Vehicle Tire OEM Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Goodyear Tyre & Rubber Co. Recent Development

11.4 Continental AG

11.4.1 Continental AG Company Details

11.4.2 Continental AG Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.4.3 Continental AG Introduction

11.4.4 Continental AG Revenue in Vehicle Tire OEM Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Continental AG Recent Development

11.5 Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd.

11.5.1 Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. Company Details

11.5.2 Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.5.3 Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. Introduction

11.5.4 Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. Revenue in Vehicle Tire OEM Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. Recent Development

11.6 Pirelli & C. SpA

11.6.1 Pirelli & C. SpA Company Details

11.6.2 Pirelli & C. SpA Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.6.3 Pirelli & C. SpA Introduction

11.6.4 Pirelli & C. SpA Revenue in Vehicle Tire OEM Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Pirelli & C. SpA Recent Development

11.7 Zhongce Rubber Company

11.7.1 Zhongce Rubber Company Company Details

11.7.2 Zhongce Rubber Company Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.7.3 Zhongce Rubber Company Introduction

11.7.4 Zhongce Rubber Company Revenue in Vehicle Tire OEM Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Zhongce Rubber Company Recent Development

11.8 Cheng Shin Rubber Industry Co.

11.8.1 Cheng Shin Rubber Industry Co. Company Details

11.8.2 Cheng Shin Rubber Industry Co. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.8.3 Cheng Shin Rubber Industry Co. Introduction

11.8.4 Cheng Shin Rubber Industry Co. Revenue in Vehicle Tire OEM Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Cheng Shin Rubber Industry Co. Recent Development

11.9 MRF LTD

11.9.1 MRF LTD Company Details

11.9.2 MRF LTD Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.9.3 MRF LTD Introduction

11.9.4 MRF LTD Revenue in Vehicle Tire OEM Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 MRF LTD Recent Development

11.10 Toyo Tire & Rubber Co., Ltd

11.10.1 Toyo Tire & Rubber Co., Ltd Company Details

11.10.2 Toyo Tire & Rubber Co., Ltd Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.10.3 Toyo Tire & Rubber Co., Ltd Introduction

11.10.4 Toyo Tire & Rubber Co., Ltd Revenue in Vehicle Tire OEM Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 Toyo Tire & Rubber Co., Ltd Recent Development

11.11 Cooper Tire and Rubber Company

11.11.1 Cooper Tire and Rubber Company Company Details

11.11.2 Cooper Tire and Rubber Company Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.11.3 Cooper Tire and Rubber Company Introduction

11.11.4 Cooper Tire and Rubber Company Revenue in Vehicle Tire OEM Business (2015-2020)

11.11.5 Cooper Tire and Rubber Company Recent Development

11.12 Apollo Tyres Ltd

11.12.1 Apollo Tyres Ltd Company Details

11.12.2 Apollo Tyres Ltd Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.12.3 Apollo Tyres Ltd Introduction

11.12.4 Apollo Tyres Ltd Revenue in Vehicle Tire OEM Business (2015-2020)

11.12.5 Apollo Tyres Ltd Recent Development

11.13 Nokian Tyres plc

11.13.1 Nokian Tyres plc Company Details

11.13.2 Nokian Tyres plc Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.13.3 Nokian Tyres plc Introduction

11.13.4 Nokian Tyres plc Revenue in Vehicle Tire OEM Business (2015-2020)

11.13.5 Nokian Tyres plc Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusion 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

