COVID-19 Impact on VETERINARY CT SCANNER MARKET 2020 OVERVIEW, SIGNIFICANCE AND OUTLOOK BY TOP PLAYERS KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V., EPICA MEDICAL INNOVATIONS, CANON INC., HITACHI, LTD., AND OTHERS

Market Overview:

A veterinary CT scanner is an advanced imaging systems with high image quality that allow more definitive diagnosis. These devices are used in the diagnosis of animals as well as in veterinary research, especially in relation to bone, vasculature and soft tissues. The imaging procedure is completely painless and can be performed on calm and cooperative pets without sedation.

Key Competitors In Veterinary CT scanner Market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Epica Medical Innovations, Canon Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., General Electric Company, Siemens, Animage LLC, Cefla S.C., Isabelle Vets and Esaote SpA among others.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Veterinary CT scanner Market Landscape

4 Veterinary CT scanner Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5 Veterinary CT scanner Market – Global Analysis

6 Veterinary CT scanner Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – By Component

7 Veterinary CT scanner Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – By Technology

8 Veterinary CT scanner Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – By Application

9 Veterinary CT scanner Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – By Connectivity

10 North America Veterinary CT scanner Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Country Analysis

11 Europe Veterinary CT scanner Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Country Analysis

12 Asia Pacific Veterinary CT scanner Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Country Analysis

13 Middle East and Africa (MEA) Veterinary CT scanner Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Country Analysis

14 South and Central America Veterinary CT scanner Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Country Analysis

15 Industry Landscape

16 Key Company Profiles

17 Appendix

17.1 About The Insight Partners

17.2 Glossary of Terms

17.3 Research Methodology

Market segmentation:

By Type (Stationary Multi-Slice CT Scanners and Portable CT Scanners),

By Application (Oncology, Neurology, Orthopedics & Traumatology and Others),

By End User (Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics, University Teaching Hospitals & Academic Institutes and Others),

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

