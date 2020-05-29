COVID-19 Impact on Western-style Cooking Machine Market – Identify Which Companies Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19 | Haier, Whirlpool, Midea

“

Quality Market Research on Global Western-style Cooking Machine Market with Decision Making Insights, Industry Assessment, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Investment & Business Strategies and Forecast by 2026.

The global Western-style Cooking Machine market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, titled global Western-style Cooking Machine market, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Western-style Cooking Machine market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

The research report covers the trends that are currently implemented by the major manufacturers in the Western-style Cooking Machine market including adoption of new technology, government investments on R&D, shifting in perspective towards sustainability, and others. Additionally, the researchers have also provided the figures necessary to understand the manufacturer and its contribution to both regional and global market:

Key Players:

Haier, Whirlpool, Midea, Panasonic, GE, SAMSUNG, SONY, LG, BSH, Hisence, Electrolux, Philips, Gree, TCL, Changhong, SKYWORTH, Meling

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Western-style Cooking Machine Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Western-style Cooking Machine Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Western-style Cooking Machine Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The research report is broken down into chapters, which are introduced by the executive summary. It’s the introductory part of the chapter, which includes details about global market figures, both historical and estimates. The executive summary also provides a brief about the segments and the reasons for the progress or decline during the forecast period. The insightful research report on the global Western-style Cooking Machine market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior.

Market Segments Covered:

Global Western-style Cooking Machine Market Segmentation by Product:

2 Servings

4 Servings

6 Servings

Other

Global Western-style Cooking Machine Market Segmentation by Application:

Online Sales

Offline Retail

Regions Covered in the Global Western-style Cooking Machine Market:

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Western-style Cooking Machine market. Some of the questions are given below:

• What will be the size of the global Western-style Cooking Machine market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Western-style Cooking Machine market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Western-style Cooking Machine market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Western-style Cooking Machine market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Western-style Cooking Machine market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Western-style Cooking Machine market?

The scope of the Report:

The report segments the global Western-style Cooking Machine market on the basis of application, type, service, technology, and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritties of the market. A magnified look at the segment-based analysis is aimed at giving the readers a closer look at the opportunities and threats in the market. It also address political scenarios that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways.The report on the global Western-style Cooking Machine market examines changing regulatory scenario to make accurate projections about potential investments. It also evaluates the risk for new entrants and the intensity of the competitive rivalry.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Western-style Cooking Machine Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Western-style Cooking Machine Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 2 Servings

1.3.3 4 Servings

1.3.4 6 Servings

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Western-style Cooking Machine Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Online Sales

1.4.3 Offline Retail

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) Impact Will Have a Severe Impact on Global Growth

1.5.1 Covid-19 Impact: Global GDP Growth, 2019, 2020 and 2021 Projections

1.5.2 Covid-19 Impact: Commodity Prices Indices

1.5.3 Covid-19 Impact: Global Major Government Policy

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Western-style Cooking Machine Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.1 Global Western-style Cooking Machine Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Western-style Cooking Machine Sales (2015-2026)

2.2 Covid-19 Impact on Global Western-style Cooking Machine Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Western-style Cooking Machine Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Western-style Cooking Machine Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Western-style Cooking Machine Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.4 Western-style Cooking Machine Industry Trends

2.4.1 Covid-19 Impact: Western-style Cooking Machine Market Trends

2.4.2 Covid-19 Impact: Western-style Cooking Machine Market Drivers

2.4.3 Covid-19 Impact: Western-style Cooking Machine Market Challenges

2.4.4 Covid-19 Impact: Western-style Cooking Machine Market Restraints

2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key Western-style Cooking Machine Players: Views for Future

3 Covid-19 Impact on Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Western-style Cooking Machine Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)

3.1.1 Global Western-style Cooking Machine Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Western-style Cooking Machine Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Western-style Cooking Machine Sales in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Western-style Cooking Machine by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Western-style Cooking Machine Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Western-style Cooking Machine Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Western-style Cooking Machine Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Western-style Cooking Machine as of 2019)

3.4 Global Western-style Cooking Machine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Western-style Cooking Machine Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Western-style Cooking Machine Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Western-style Cooking Machine Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Covid-19 Impact on Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Western-style Cooking Machine Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Western-style Cooking Machine Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Western-style Cooking Machine Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Western-style Cooking Machine Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.1 Global Western-style Cooking Machine Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Western-style Cooking Machine Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Western-style Cooking Machine Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.4 Western-style Cooking Machine Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Covid-19 Impact on Global Western-style Cooking Machine Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Western-style Cooking Machine Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Western-style Cooking Machine Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Western-style Cooking Machine Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.4 Western-style Cooking Machine Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Western-style Cooking Machine Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Western-style Cooking Machine Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Western-style Cooking Machine Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.4 Western-style Cooking Machine Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Western-style Cooking Machine Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 North America Western-style Cooking Machine Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 North America Western-style Cooking Machine Breakdown Data by Application

6.4 North America Western-style Cooking Machine Breakdown Data by Countries

6.4.1 North America Western-style Cooking Machine Sales by Countries

6.4.2 North America Western-style Cooking Machine Revenue by Countries

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Western-style Cooking Machine Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 Europe Western-style Cooking Machine Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 Europe Western-style Cooking Machine Breakdown Data by Application

7.4 Europe Western-style Cooking Machine Breakdown Data by Countries

7.4.1 Europe Western-style Cooking Machine Sales by Countries

7.4.2 Europe Western-style Cooking Machine Revenue by Countries

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Western-style Cooking Machine Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 Asia Pacific Western-style Cooking Machine Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Western-style Cooking Machine Breakdown Data by Application

8.4 Asia Pacific Western-style Cooking Machine Breakdown Data by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Western-style Cooking Machine Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Western-style Cooking Machine Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Western-style Cooking Machine Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Latin America Western-style Cooking Machine Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Latin America Western-style Cooking Machine Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Latin America Western-style Cooking Machine Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Latin America Western-style Cooking Machine Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Latin America Western-style Cooking Machine Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Western-style Cooking Machine Breakdown Data by Type

10.2 Middle East and Africa Western-style Cooking Machine Breakdown Data by Application

10.3 Middle East and Africa Western-style Cooking Machine Breakdown Data by Countries

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Western-style Cooking Machine Sales by Countries

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Western-style Cooking Machine Revenue by Countries

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

10.3.5 UAE

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Haier

11.1.1 Haier Corporation Information

11.1.2 Haier Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.1.3 Haier Western-style Cooking Machine Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Haier Western-style Cooking Machine Products and Services

11.1.5 Haier SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Haier Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

11.2 Whirlpool

11.2.1 Whirlpool Corporation Information

11.2.2 Whirlpool Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.2.3 Whirlpool Western-style Cooking Machine Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Whirlpool Western-style Cooking Machine Products and Services

11.2.5 Whirlpool SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Whirlpool Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

11.3 Midea

11.3.1 Midea Corporation Information

11.3.2 Midea Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.3.3 Midea Western-style Cooking Machine Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Midea Western-style Cooking Machine Products and Services

11.3.5 Midea SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Midea Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

11.4 Panasonic

11.4.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

11.4.2 Panasonic Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.4.3 Panasonic Western-style Cooking Machine Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Panasonic Western-style Cooking Machine Products and Services

11.4.5 Panasonic SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Panasonic Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

11.5 GE

11.5.1 GE Corporation Information

11.5.2 GE Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.5.3 GE Western-style Cooking Machine Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 GE Western-style Cooking Machine Products and Services

11.5.5 GE SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 GE Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

11.6 SAMSUNG

11.6.1 SAMSUNG Corporation Information

11.6.2 SAMSUNG Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.6.3 SAMSUNG Western-style Cooking Machine Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 SAMSUNG Western-style Cooking Machine Products and Services

11.6.5 SAMSUNG SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 SAMSUNG Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

11.7 SONY

11.7.1 SONY Corporation Information

11.7.2 SONY Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.7.3 SONY Western-style Cooking Machine Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 SONY Western-style Cooking Machine Products and Services

11.7.5 SONY SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 SONY Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

11.8 LG

11.8.1 LG Corporation Information

11.8.2 LG Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.8.3 LG Western-style Cooking Machine Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 LG Western-style Cooking Machine Products and Services

11.8.5 LG SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 LG Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

11.9 BSH

11.9.1 BSH Corporation Information

11.9.2 BSH Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.9.3 BSH Western-style Cooking Machine Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 BSH Western-style Cooking Machine Products and Services

11.9.5 BSH SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 BSH Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

11.10 Hisence

11.10.1 Hisence Corporation Information

11.10.2 Hisence Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.10.3 Hisence Western-style Cooking Machine Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Hisence Western-style Cooking Machine Products and Services

11.10.5 Hisence SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Hisence Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

11.11 Electrolux

11.11.1 Electrolux Corporation Information

11.11.2 Electrolux Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.11.3 Electrolux Western-style Cooking Machine Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.11.4 Electrolux Western-style Cooking Machine Products and Services

11.11.5 Electrolux SWOT Analysis

11.11.6 Electrolux Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

11.12 Philips

11.12.1 Philips Corporation Information

11.12.2 Philips Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.12.3 Philips Western-style Cooking Machine Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Philips Western-style Cooking Machine Products and Services

11.12.5 Philips SWOT Analysis

11.12.6 Philips Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

11.13 Gree

11.13.1 Gree Corporation Information

11.13.2 Gree Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.13.3 Gree Western-style Cooking Machine Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Gree Western-style Cooking Machine Products and Services

11.13.5 Gree SWOT Analysis

11.13.6 Gree Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

11.14 TCL

11.14.1 TCL Corporation Information

11.14.2 TCL Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.14.3 TCL Western-style Cooking Machine Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 TCL Western-style Cooking Machine Products and Services

11.14.5 TCL SWOT Analysis

11.14.6 TCL Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

11.15 Changhong

11.15.1 Changhong Corporation Information

11.15.2 Changhong Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.15.3 Changhong Western-style Cooking Machine Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Changhong Western-style Cooking Machine Products and Services

11.15.5 Changhong SWOT Analysis

11.15.6 Changhong Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

11.16 SKYWORTH

11.16.1 SKYWORTH Corporation Information

11.16.2 SKYWORTH Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.16.3 SKYWORTH Western-style Cooking Machine Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 SKYWORTH Western-style Cooking Machine Products and Services

11.16.5 SKYWORTH SWOT Analysis

11.16.6 SKYWORTH Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

11.17 Meling

11.17.1 Meling Corporation Information

11.17.2 Meling Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.17.3 Meling Western-style Cooking Machine Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Meling Western-style Cooking Machine Products and Services

11.17.5 Meling SWOT Analysis

11.17.6 Meling Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

12 Covid-19 Impact on Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Covid-19 Impact on Western-style Cooking Machine Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Sales Channels Analysis

12.2.1 Western-style Cooking Machine Sales Channels

12.2.2 Western-style Cooking Machine Distributors

12.3 Western-style Cooking Machine Customers

13 Estimates and Projections by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Western-style Cooking Machine Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Western-style Cooking Machine Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Western-style Cooking Machine Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.2 North America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.1 North America Western-style Cooking Machine Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.2 North America Western-style Cooking Machine Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.3 North America Western-style Cooking Machine Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.1 Europe Western-style Cooking Machine Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.2 Europe Western-style Cooking Machine Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.3 Europe Western-style Cooking Machine Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.1 Asia Pacific Western-style Cooking Machine Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.2 Asia Pacific Western-style Cooking Machine Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.3 Asia Pacific Western-style Cooking Machine Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.1 Latin America Western-style Cooking Machine Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.2 Latin America Western-style Cooking Machine Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.3 Latin America Western-style Cooking Machine Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast

13.6.1 Middle East and Africa Western-style Cooking Machine Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.2 Middle East and Africa Western-style Cooking Machine Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.3 Middle East and Africa Western-style Cooking Machine Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

