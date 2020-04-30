COVID-19 impact: Personal Floatation Devices Market Estimated to be Driven by Innovation and Industrialization 2018 to 2028

Companies in the Personal Floatation Devices market are facing issues in keeping their production facilities fully functional due to shortage of staff and resources amidst the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak. Get a hands-on over key drivers and threats to the Personal Floatation Devices market to make your company future-ready post the pandemic. Avails out reports for exciting prices to learn new opportunities that companies can capitalize on during and after the Coronavirus crisis.

Innovation Key to Sustenance in the Highly Competitive Personal Floatation Device Landscape

In a bid to consolidate their position in the market, personal floatation device manufacturers are focusing on making incremental improvement to their product offerings.

Sunshine Innovation announced the launch of its multi-use floatation device, which can also be used by people with personal disabilities. Sensing the gaps in the market for people with personal disabilities, Sunshine Innovations’ Float'n & Boat'n Thang® is targeting at helping everyone enjoy floating.

Survitech has broadened its lifeboat inspection programme by adding XD Quick Release Belt and Atacama Pro drysuit. These products are aimed at boosting the safety of emergency service personnel during flood rescue operations. These products can help rescue teams with the option of opting for inflatable lifejackets as their personal floatation device of choice.

‘OneUp’ floatation device promises next level of automation, as it has the provision of automatic inflation upon contact with water, owing to the use of replaceable CO2 cartridge. The inflation time for ‘OneUp’ floatation devices has been kept at two seconds, to ensure users get immediate assistance.

Johnson Outdoors, the company behind the brand Old Town brand announced in 2017 that it will be expanding into the popular day touring kayak category. The day touring kayaks will be offered to fit paddler shapes, sizes, and performance levels.

Mustang Survival unveiled the Khimera™ Personal Flotation Device, a PFD that offers enhanced buoyancy in lightweight and low profile shape. The company has claimed that the PFD offers 30% more buoyancy as compared to the traditional foam PFDs.

Use of personal floatation devices is mandatory for both adults and kids, however, in spite of effective regulation, implementation has been lax in many countries. Many developing countries have adequate laws in place that mandate the use of personal floatation devices, however, in view of lax implementation, penetration has remained moderate. The personal floatation devices market can witness robust growth in developing countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America if regulations and mandates on boating recreation are strictly implemented. The growing pervasiveness and popularity of e-commerce as a sales channel can help manufacturers in reaching last mile consumers in tier II and suburban areas.

