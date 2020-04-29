COVID-19 impact: Telecom Expense Management Market : Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2019-2028

A recent market study on the global Telecom Expense Management market reveals that the global Telecom Expense Management market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Telecom Expense Management market is discussed in the presented study.

The Telecom Expense Management market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Telecom Expense Management market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Telecom Expense Management market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

The following doubts are addressed in the market report:

Who are the most prominent players in the Telecom Expense Management market?

What is the outcome of Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

How should market players respond to the COVID-19 pandemic?

Which region is expected to witness the maximum growth in terms of value during the forecast period?

Why are the sales of the Telecom Expense Management market in region 2 more than that of region 3?

Key Highlights of the Telecom Expense Management Market Report

Deep analysis of the regulatory framework and investment scenario of the global Telecom Expense Management market

Information related to the ongoing and pipeline research and development projects

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the Telecom Expense Management market

In-depth pricing analysis of the different market segments

A thorough assessment of the top factors shaping the growth of the Telecom Expense Management market

The presented report segregates the Telecom Expense Management market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Telecom Expense Management market.

Segmentation of the Telecom Expense Management market

Competitive Outlook

This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Telecom Expense Management market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Telecom Expense Management market report.

competitive landscape of the TEM market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence and recent key developments. The comprehensive TEM market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the TEM market’s growth.

Anatole SAS, Asentinel LLC, Calero Software LLC, Comview LLC, Cimpl, Ezwim B.V, MDSL, Valicom Corporation, Tangoe, Inc., Veropath Limited (IntelligentComms), WidePoint Solutions Corporation, Inc., and Avotus Corporation are some of the major players operating within the global TEM market profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.

Telecom Expense Management Market

By Application

Financial Management

Order Management

Business Intelligence

Inventory Management

Contract Management

Dispute Management

Others

By Mode of Delivery

Managed Services

Complete Outsourcing

Cloud Services

By End-use Adoption

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

IT and Telecommunication

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Manufacturing

Government and Defense

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

