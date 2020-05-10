COVID-19 Impact: Temporary Surge in Sales of Application Delivery Network Product Observed amid Panic Buying by Consumers

The global Application Delivery Network market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Application Delivery Network market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Application Delivery Network market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Application Delivery Network market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Application Delivery Network market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Key segments in the global application delivery network market:

Product Application Delivery Controllers WAN Optimization Controllers Application Security Equipment Application Gateways

End-user Environment Cloud Service Providers Telecommunication Service Providers Other Enterprise Networks

Deployment Type On-premise Cloud

Vertical Finance and Insurance Educational Services Arts, Entertainment and Recreation Public Administration Retail Trade Health Care and Social Assistance Manufacturing



Key regions covered in the global application delivery network market report:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany Italy France U.K. Spain BENELUX Russia Rest of Europe

South Asia India Thailand Indonesia Malaysia Rest of South Asia

East Asia China Japan Rest of East Asia

Oceania Australia New Zealand

The Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Northern Africa South Africa Rest of the Middle East and Africa



Key vendors in the global application delivery network market:

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Dell Inc.

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Verizon

Oracle

A10 Networks, Inc.

Symantec Corporation

Array Networks, Inc.

F5 Networks, Inc.

Aryaka Networks

Radware

Riverbed Technology

COVID-19 Impact on Application Delivery Network Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Application Delivery Network market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Application Delivery Network market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

