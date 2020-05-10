COVID-19 Impact: Temporary Surge in Sales of Europe Product Observed amid Panic Buying by Consumers

Transportation restrictions and stringent government policies are causing a downturn in the growth scale of the Europe market amidst the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) lockdown period. Hence, analysts at Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) have collated a research study that provides an in-depth outlook on Coronavirus and how the novel virus can leave long-term effects in trade practices post lockdown period in the Europe market.

The report on the global Europe market published by MRRSE provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Europe market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Europe market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Europe market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global Europe market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Europe market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.

Key Takeaways of the Report:

Marketing and promotional strategies adopted by prominent market players

Historic, current, and projected valuation of the Europe market

Overview of the regulatory framework governing the different aspects of the Europe market

Recent advancements in the Europe market landscape

In-depth analysis of the different segments of the Europe market

Europe Market Segmentation

The presented study throws light on the current and future prospects of the Europe market in various geographies such as:

The report highlights the product adoption pattern of various products in the Europe market and provides intricate insights such as the consumption volume, supply-demand ratio, and pricing models of the following products:

segmented as follows:

By Product Type

By End User

By Distribution Channel

By Country

On the basis of type, the market is segmented as follows:

Tableware Disposables Plates Cups & Mugs Trays and Containers Cutlery Bowls and Tubs

Durable Plastic Glasses Glasses Goblets & Tumblers Pitchers

Finger Food Disposables Cocktail Plates Cocktail Bowls Others (Trays & Glasses)



Of the aforementioned types, the tableware disposables segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period in terms of volume consumption. The durable plastic glasses segment is expected to expand at a remarkable growth rate during the forecast period. In terms of value, the tableware disposables segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR in the Europe foodservice disposables distribution systems market over the forecast period.

The report also analyzes the market on the basis of end use, into:

Hotel & Other Accommodation Facilities

Restaurants

Café and Bistro

Bars & Pubs

Clubs

Institutions

Foodservice Providers/Caterers

Among all the above segments, the restaurant segment occupied the significant share of the market both in terms of value and volume in 2015 and is expected to be remain the most dominant segment in the market over the forecast period.

The market is also segmented on the basis of distribution channel into:

Wholesalers

Hypermarket/supermarkets

Cash & Carry

Logistic Providers

Distributors

Online

Among all the above segments, the cash and carry segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR in terms of value over the forecast period. The segment accounted for the significant market share in 2014 in terms of both value and volume, and is expected to continue to dominate the market over the forecast period, followed by the distribution channel segment, in view of the collaboration of various distributors with the foodservice disposable manufacturers.

The report also analyzes the market across various geographies and provides estimated market size in terms of value and volume for the forecast period.

Countries covered in the report are:

U.K.

Spain

France

Switzerland

The U.K. was the most dominant market in 2014 in terms of both value and volume share, and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, followed by France.

The report addresses the following doubts related to the Europe market: