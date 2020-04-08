COVID-19 is Impacting the Hospital Furniture Market [2020-2026]

Global Hospital Furniture Market Latest Research Report 2020: Industry Growth, Opportunities, Vendors, Shares, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts 2026.

The Global Hospital Furniture Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Hospital Furniture Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Hospital Furniture market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Hospital Furniture Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Hospital Furniture Market: Hill-Rom, Paramount Bed, Stryker, Linet Group, Stiegelmeyer, ArjoHuntleigh, Pardo, France Bed, Bazhou Greatwall, Malvestio, Winco, AGA Sanitätsartikel, Silentia, Merivaara, KC-Harvest, Haelvoet, Mespa, EME Furniture

Segment Analysis

Global Hospital Furniture Market Segmentation By Product: Hospital Bed, Hospital Chair & Bench, Hospital Cabinets, Hospital Screen, Hospital Trolley & Cart, Others

Global Hospital Furniture Market Segmentation By Application: Hospital, Clinic, Others

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Hospital Furniture Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Hospital Furniture Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Table of Content

1 Hospital Furniture Market Overview

1.1 Hospital Furniture Product Overview

1.2 Hospital Furniture Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Hospital Bed

1.2.2 Hospital Chair & Bench

1.2.3 Hospital Cabinets

1.2.4 Hospital Screen

1.2.5 Hospital Trolley & Cart

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Global Hospital Furniture Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Hospital Furniture Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Hospital Furniture Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Hospital Furniture Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Hospital Furniture Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Hospital Furniture Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Hospital Furniture Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Hospital Furniture Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Hospital Furniture Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Hospital Furniture Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Hospital Furniture Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Hospital Furniture Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Hospital Furniture Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Hospital Furniture Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Hospital Furniture Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Hospital Furniture Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Hospital Furniture Industry

1.5.1.1 Hospital Furniture Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Hospital Furniture Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Hospital Furniture Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Hospital Furniture Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Hospital Furniture Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Hospital Furniture Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Hospital Furniture Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Hospital Furniture Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Hospital Furniture Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Hospital Furniture Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Hospital Furniture Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Hospital Furniture as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Hospital Furniture Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Hospital Furniture Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Hospital Furniture Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Hospital Furniture Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Hospital Furniture Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Hospital Furniture Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Hospital Furniture Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Hospital Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Hospital Furniture Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Hospital Furniture Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Hospital Furniture Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Hospital Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Hospital Furniture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Hospital Furniture Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Hospital Furniture Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Hospital Furniture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Hospital Furniture Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Hospital Furniture Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Hospital Furniture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Hospital Furniture Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Hospital Furniture Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Hospital Furniture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Hospital Furniture Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Hospital Furniture Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Hospital Furniture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Hospital Furniture Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Hospital Furniture Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Hospital Furniture by Application

4.1 Hospital Furniture Segment by Application

4.1.1 Hospital

4.1.2 Clinic

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Hospital Furniture Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Hospital Furniture Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Hospital Furniture Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Hospital Furniture Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Hospital Furniture by Application

4.5.2 Europe Hospital Furniture by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Hospital Furniture by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Hospital Furniture by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Hospital Furniture by Application

5 North America Hospital Furniture Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Hospital Furniture Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Hospital Furniture Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Hospital Furniture Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Hospital Furniture Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Hospital Furniture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Hospital Furniture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Hospital Furniture Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Hospital Furniture Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Hospital Furniture Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Hospital Furniture Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Hospital Furniture Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Hospital Furniture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Hospital Furniture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Hospital Furniture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Hospital Furniture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Hospital Furniture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Hospital Furniture Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Hospital Furniture Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Hospital Furniture Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Hospital Furniture Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Hospital Furniture Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Hospital Furniture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Hospital Furniture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Hospital Furniture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Hospital Furniture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Hospital Furniture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Hospital Furniture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Hospital Furniture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Hospital Furniture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Hospital Furniture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Hospital Furniture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Hospital Furniture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Hospital Furniture Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Hospital Furniture Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Hospital Furniture Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Hospital Furniture Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Hospital Furniture Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Hospital Furniture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Hospital Furniture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Hospital Furniture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Hospital Furniture Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Hospital Furniture Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Hospital Furniture Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Hospital Furniture Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Hospital Furniture Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Hospital Furniture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Hospital Furniture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Hospital Furniture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Hospital Furniture Business

10.1 Hill-Rom

10.1.1 Hill-Rom Corporation Information

10.1.2 Hill-Rom Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Hill-Rom Hospital Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Hill-Rom Hospital Furniture Products Offered

10.1.5 Hill-Rom Recent Development

10.2 Paramount Bed

10.2.1 Paramount Bed Corporation Information

10.2.2 Paramount Bed Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Paramount Bed Hospital Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Hill-Rom Hospital Furniture Products Offered

10.2.5 Paramount Bed Recent Development

10.3 Stryker

10.3.1 Stryker Corporation Information

10.3.2 Stryker Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Stryker Hospital Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Stryker Hospital Furniture Products Offered

10.3.5 Stryker Recent Development

10.4 Linet Group

10.4.1 Linet Group Corporation Information

10.4.2 Linet Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Linet Group Hospital Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Linet Group Hospital Furniture Products Offered

10.4.5 Linet Group Recent Development

10.5 Stiegelmeyer

10.5.1 Stiegelmeyer Corporation Information

10.5.2 Stiegelmeyer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Stiegelmeyer Hospital Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Stiegelmeyer Hospital Furniture Products Offered

10.5.5 Stiegelmeyer Recent Development

10.6 ArjoHuntleigh

10.6.1 ArjoHuntleigh Corporation Information

10.6.2 ArjoHuntleigh Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 ArjoHuntleigh Hospital Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 ArjoHuntleigh Hospital Furniture Products Offered

10.6.5 ArjoHuntleigh Recent Development

10.7 Pardo

10.7.1 Pardo Corporation Information

10.7.2 Pardo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Pardo Hospital Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Pardo Hospital Furniture Products Offered

10.7.5 Pardo Recent Development

10.8 France Bed

10.8.1 France Bed Corporation Information

10.8.2 France Bed Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 France Bed Hospital Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 France Bed Hospital Furniture Products Offered

10.8.5 France Bed Recent Development

10.9 Bazhou Greatwall

10.9.1 Bazhou Greatwall Corporation Information

10.9.2 Bazhou Greatwall Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Bazhou Greatwall Hospital Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Bazhou Greatwall Hospital Furniture Products Offered

10.9.5 Bazhou Greatwall Recent Development

10.10 Malvestio

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Hospital Furniture Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Malvestio Hospital Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Malvestio Recent Development

10.11 Winco

10.11.1 Winco Corporation Information

10.11.2 Winco Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Winco Hospital Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Winco Hospital Furniture Products Offered

10.11.5 Winco Recent Development

10.12 AGA Sanitätsartikel

10.12.1 AGA Sanitätsartikel Corporation Information

10.12.2 AGA Sanitätsartikel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 AGA Sanitätsartikel Hospital Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 AGA Sanitätsartikel Hospital Furniture Products Offered

10.12.5 AGA Sanitätsartikel Recent Development

10.13 Silentia

10.13.1 Silentia Corporation Information

10.13.2 Silentia Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Silentia Hospital Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Silentia Hospital Furniture Products Offered

10.13.5 Silentia Recent Development

10.14 Merivaara

10.14.1 Merivaara Corporation Information

10.14.2 Merivaara Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Merivaara Hospital Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Merivaara Hospital Furniture Products Offered

10.14.5 Merivaara Recent Development

10.15 KC-Harvest

10.15.1 KC-Harvest Corporation Information

10.15.2 KC-Harvest Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 KC-Harvest Hospital Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 KC-Harvest Hospital Furniture Products Offered

10.15.5 KC-Harvest Recent Development

10.16 Haelvoet

10.16.1 Haelvoet Corporation Information

10.16.2 Haelvoet Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Haelvoet Hospital Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Haelvoet Hospital Furniture Products Offered

10.16.5 Haelvoet Recent Development

10.17 Mespa

10.17.1 Mespa Corporation Information

10.17.2 Mespa Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Mespa Hospital Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Mespa Hospital Furniture Products Offered

10.17.5 Mespa Recent Development

10.18 EME Furniture

10.18.1 EME Furniture Corporation Information

10.18.2 EME Furniture Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 EME Furniture Hospital Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 EME Furniture Hospital Furniture Products Offered

10.18.5 EME Furniture Recent Development

11 Hospital Furniture Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Hospital Furniture Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Hospital Furniture Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

