COVID-19 is Impacting the Surgical Gloves Market [2020-2026]

Global Surgical Gloves Market Latest Research Report 2020: Industry Growth, Opportunities, Vendors, Shares, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts 2026.

The Global Surgical Gloves Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Surgical Gloves Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Surgical Gloves market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Surgical Gloves Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Surgical Gloves Market: Ansell Healthcare, Top Glove, Medline Industries, Cardinal Health, Molnlycke Health Care, Kossan, Motex Group, Anhui Haojie Plastic and Rubber Products, Semperit, Hutchinson, Shangdong Yuyuan Latex Gloves, Globus, Kanam Latex Industries Pvt. Ltd., Asma Rubber Products Pvt. Ltd., Kurian Abraham Private Limited (KAPL)

Segment Analysis

Global Surgical Gloves Market Segmentation By Product: Natural Latex Surgical Gloves, Synthetic Surgical Gloves

Global Surgical Gloves Market Segmentation By Application: Hospitals, Non-hospital Settings

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Surgical Gloves Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Surgical Gloves Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

1 Surgical Gloves Market Overview

1.1 Surgical Gloves Product Overview

1.2 Surgical Gloves Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Natural Latex Surgical Gloves

1.2.2 Synthetic Surgical Gloves

1.3 Global Surgical Gloves Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Surgical Gloves Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Surgical Gloves Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Surgical Gloves Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Surgical Gloves Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Surgical Gloves Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Surgical Gloves Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Surgical Gloves Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Surgical Gloves Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Surgical Gloves Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Surgical Gloves Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Surgical Gloves Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Surgical Gloves Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Surgical Gloves Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Surgical Gloves Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Surgical Gloves Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Surgical Gloves Industry

1.5.1.1 Surgical Gloves Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Surgical Gloves Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Surgical Gloves Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Surgical Gloves Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Surgical Gloves Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Surgical Gloves Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Surgical Gloves Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Surgical Gloves Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Surgical Gloves Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Surgical Gloves Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Surgical Gloves Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Surgical Gloves as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Surgical Gloves Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Surgical Gloves Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Surgical Gloves Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Surgical Gloves Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Surgical Gloves Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Surgical Gloves Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Surgical Gloves Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Surgical Gloves Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Surgical Gloves Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Surgical Gloves Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Surgical Gloves Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Surgical Gloves Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Surgical Gloves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Surgical Gloves Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Surgical Gloves Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Surgical Gloves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Surgical Gloves Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Surgical Gloves Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Surgical Gloves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Surgical Gloves Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Surgical Gloves Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Surgical Gloves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Surgical Gloves Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Surgical Gloves Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Surgical Gloves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Surgical Gloves Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Surgical Gloves Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Surgical Gloves by Application

4.1 Surgical Gloves Segment by Application

4.1.1 Hospitals

4.1.2 Non-hospital Settings

4.2 Global Surgical Gloves Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Surgical Gloves Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Surgical Gloves Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Surgical Gloves Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Surgical Gloves by Application

4.5.2 Europe Surgical Gloves by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Surgical Gloves by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Surgical Gloves by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Surgical Gloves by Application

5 North America Surgical Gloves Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Surgical Gloves Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Surgical Gloves Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Surgical Gloves Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Surgical Gloves Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Surgical Gloves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Surgical Gloves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Surgical Gloves Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Surgical Gloves Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Surgical Gloves Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Surgical Gloves Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Surgical Gloves Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Surgical Gloves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Surgical Gloves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Surgical Gloves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Surgical Gloves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Surgical Gloves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Surgical Gloves Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Surgical Gloves Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Surgical Gloves Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Surgical Gloves Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Surgical Gloves Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Surgical Gloves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Surgical Gloves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Surgical Gloves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Surgical Gloves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Surgical Gloves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Surgical Gloves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Surgical Gloves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Surgical Gloves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Surgical Gloves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Surgical Gloves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Surgical Gloves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Surgical Gloves Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Surgical Gloves Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Surgical Gloves Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Surgical Gloves Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Surgical Gloves Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Surgical Gloves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Surgical Gloves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Surgical Gloves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Surgical Gloves Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Surgical Gloves Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Surgical Gloves Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Surgical Gloves Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Surgical Gloves Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Surgical Gloves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Surgical Gloves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Surgical Gloves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Surgical Gloves Business

10.1 Ansell Healthcare

10.1.1 Ansell Healthcare Corporation Information

10.1.2 Ansell Healthcare Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Ansell Healthcare Surgical Gloves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Ansell Healthcare Surgical Gloves Products Offered

10.1.5 Ansell Healthcare Recent Development

10.2 Top Glove

10.2.1 Top Glove Corporation Information

10.2.2 Top Glove Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Top Glove Surgical Gloves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Ansell Healthcare Surgical Gloves Products Offered

10.2.5 Top Glove Recent Development

10.3 Medline Industries

10.3.1 Medline Industries Corporation Information

10.3.2 Medline Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Medline Industries Surgical Gloves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Medline Industries Surgical Gloves Products Offered

10.3.5 Medline Industries Recent Development

10.4 Cardinal Health

10.4.1 Cardinal Health Corporation Information

10.4.2 Cardinal Health Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Cardinal Health Surgical Gloves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Cardinal Health Surgical Gloves Products Offered

10.4.5 Cardinal Health Recent Development

10.5 Molnlycke Health Care

10.5.1 Molnlycke Health Care Corporation Information

10.5.2 Molnlycke Health Care Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Molnlycke Health Care Surgical Gloves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Molnlycke Health Care Surgical Gloves Products Offered

10.5.5 Molnlycke Health Care Recent Development

10.6 Kossan

10.6.1 Kossan Corporation Information

10.6.2 Kossan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Kossan Surgical Gloves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Kossan Surgical Gloves Products Offered

10.6.5 Kossan Recent Development

10.7 Motex Group

10.7.1 Motex Group Corporation Information

10.7.2 Motex Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Motex Group Surgical Gloves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Motex Group Surgical Gloves Products Offered

10.7.5 Motex Group Recent Development

10.8 Anhui Haojie Plastic and Rubber Products

10.8.1 Anhui Haojie Plastic and Rubber Products Corporation Information

10.8.2 Anhui Haojie Plastic and Rubber Products Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Anhui Haojie Plastic and Rubber Products Surgical Gloves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Anhui Haojie Plastic and Rubber Products Surgical Gloves Products Offered

10.8.5 Anhui Haojie Plastic and Rubber Products Recent Development

10.9 Semperit

10.9.1 Semperit Corporation Information

10.9.2 Semperit Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Semperit Surgical Gloves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Semperit Surgical Gloves Products Offered

10.9.5 Semperit Recent Development

10.10 Hutchinson

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Surgical Gloves Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Hutchinson Surgical Gloves Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Hutchinson Recent Development

10.11 Shangdong Yuyuan Latex Gloves

10.11.1 Shangdong Yuyuan Latex Gloves Corporation Information

10.11.2 Shangdong Yuyuan Latex Gloves Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Shangdong Yuyuan Latex Gloves Surgical Gloves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Shangdong Yuyuan Latex Gloves Surgical Gloves Products Offered

10.11.5 Shangdong Yuyuan Latex Gloves Recent Development

10.12 Globus

10.12.1 Globus Corporation Information

10.12.2 Globus Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Globus Surgical Gloves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Globus Surgical Gloves Products Offered

10.12.5 Globus Recent Development

10.13 Kanam Latex Industries Pvt. Ltd.

10.13.1 Kanam Latex Industries Pvt. Ltd. Corporation Information

10.13.2 Kanam Latex Industries Pvt. Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Kanam Latex Industries Pvt. Ltd. Surgical Gloves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Kanam Latex Industries Pvt. Ltd. Surgical Gloves Products Offered

10.13.5 Kanam Latex Industries Pvt. Ltd. Recent Development

10.14 Asma Rubber Products Pvt. Ltd.

10.14.1 Asma Rubber Products Pvt. Ltd. Corporation Information

10.14.2 Asma Rubber Products Pvt. Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Asma Rubber Products Pvt. Ltd. Surgical Gloves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Asma Rubber Products Pvt. Ltd. Surgical Gloves Products Offered

10.14.5 Asma Rubber Products Pvt. Ltd. Recent Development

10.15 Kurian Abraham Private Limited (KAPL)

10.15.1 Kurian Abraham Private Limited (KAPL) Corporation Information

10.15.2 Kurian Abraham Private Limited (KAPL) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Kurian Abraham Private Limited (KAPL) Surgical Gloves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Kurian Abraham Private Limited (KAPL) Surgical Gloves Products Offered

10.15.5 Kurian Abraham Private Limited (KAPL) Recent Development

11 Surgical Gloves Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Surgical Gloves Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Surgical Gloves Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

