COVID-19 Outbreak Bestows Lucrative Opportunities to Agriculture and Forestry Machinery Market; Demand to Remain High Post Pandemic

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include AGCO Group, Mahindra Group, AGROSTROJ Pelhrimov, Kubota Corp, Same Deutz-Fahr, Hubei Machinery and Equipment, Boneng Transmission, Kuhn Group, John Deere, Weifang Euroking Machinery, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Soil Preparation Machinery

Harvesting machinery

Cultivation machinery

Hay and lawn mowers

Poultry-keeping machinery

Milking machines

Agricultural sprays

Agriculture and forestry tractors

Others

Based on the Application:

Agriculture

Forestry

The Agriculture and Forestry Machinery market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:

Historic Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

